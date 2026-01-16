Dr Pearl Abu, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, has received the prestigious UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea Fellowship for Young Women Scientists award

She will receive $25,000 to fund her research on Maize Improvement in West Africa

Dr Abu is one of two people selected as recipients of the award across the whole of Africa

Dr Pearl Abu, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, has been named a recipient of the prestigious UNESCO–Equatorial Guinea Fellowship for Young Women Scientists award.

The award comes with a grant of $25,000 to be used as seed funding for the awardee’s research study.

The initiative was launched in 2024 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to support women in Africa in life sciences.

Dr. Abu is the leader of a team of researchers studying maize improvement at the West Africa Center for Crop Improvement (WACCI) Photo credit: Facebook/@ Voice of KNUST.

Source: Facebook

The programme is designed to bridge the gender gap in the sciences and research sector, and to recognise young female researchers challenging the frontiers of scientific research in Africa.

The initiative funds projects in areas such as crop development, diagnostics, and technological growth.

Dr Abu is the leader of a team of researchers studying maize improvement at the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI). She and her team are committed to making meaningful contributions toward food sustainability, improved nutrition, and food security across the West African subregion.

As a plant breeder, Dr. Abu looks forward to advancing her studies on maize improvement and inspiring the next generation of scientists Photo credit: Facebook/ Voice of KNUST

Source: Facebook

Only two candidates, including Dr Abu, were selected for the 2025 UNESCO–Equatorial Guinea Fellowship for Young Women Scientists. This is a testament to the years of dedication, hard work, and resilience she has invested in her work.

As a plant breeder, she looks forward to advancing her studies on maize improvement and inspiring the next generation of scientists to pursue excellence and higher laurels.

According to her, the funds will be used to support her and her team’s research into improving the quality of maize across West Africa.

“Our goal is to make maize more productive, more nutritious, and resilient. We support the livelihoods of farmers who depend on maize as a dietary staple by improving the crop itself,” she said.

Dr Abu is also driving the establishment of Ghana’s first-ever Double Haploid (DH) maize breeding facility at the West African Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI). She describes the move as a transformative initiative that will enhance crop production in the country.

Social reactions to Dr Pearl Abu’s award

Following the announcement of the award, some friends and well-wishers took to Facebook to extend their goodwill messages.

The ownership is God commented:

"Ayekoo!"

Dei Divine also commented:

"Congratulations Doctor! This is a very well-deserved recognition."

Source: YEN.com.gh