Serwa Amihere, a Ghanaian media personality and lawyer, visited the popular Appiah Stadium at his base in Kumasi, Ashanti Region

She took gifts from some of the many brands she works with as an influencer and presented them to Appiah Stadium, who was excited to see her

The lawyer did not visit only Appiah Stadium in Kumasi; she also met with other Ghanaian celebrities in the city and gave them gifts

Serwaa Amihere, a Ghanaian media personality, met with Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, in Kumasi, Ashanti Region and presented him with gifts.

The lawyer wore a black dress and stopped at Appiah Stadium's spot where they sell drinks and other things.

Serwaa Amihere gives Appiah Stadium gifts to appreciate his amazing support towards all she does. Photo credit: @serwaamihere & @ghkwaku/IG & Appiah Stadium/Facebook

In an Instagram video, Appiah Stadium offered his guest a chair, and Serwaa Amihere happily sat. After he welcomed her, Appiah Stadium said he was excited that a personality like Serwaa Amihere had visited him.

"I came to Kumasi so I could gift items from some of the brands I work with, especially those who have been supporting me. I know Appiah Stadium admires me, and he watches me on TV because he sends me encouraging messages when I am on TV. So I brought these things to say thank you and wish him a happy new year."

Appiah Stadium admitted that he sends messages to Serwaa Amihere when she is on TV. He added that it is his wife who drafts the messages for him.

During the visit, Appiah Stadium praised Serwaa Amihere's beauty. He acknowledged that she looked more beautiful in person.

Some of the gifts Serwaa Amihere presented to Appiah Stadium included tissue, chocolate spread, rice, spices and yogurt.

Serwaa Amihere also visited other people like media personality @nydjlive, actor Dr. Likee, content creator @amayeboah52 and her mum Obolo among others in Kumasi to give them gifts too.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Serwaa and Appiah Stadium's meeting

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by GhKwaku on Instagram. Read them below:

Naa_atwinsah said:

"@ghkwaku pls tell Serwaa I'm in Kumasi and I love the Sultana brand, especially their tomato paste and spaghetti."

Narh3804 wrote:

"I don't think you're beautiful, I think you're beyond it."

Yaa_kylie said:

"Somebody tell Serwaa me too mep3 nasem @serwaaamihere ESQ."

Rich_hommiegh wrote

"Ahenfie too dey disturb😂😂😂."

Nanaop_gh said:

"Stadium no ara nie 😂😂😂😂."

Asirifim1 wrote:

"He's blushing oh😂."

Kweku_eben_acquah said:

"This man get vibes Herhhhh 😂."

Rosemond5582 wrote:

"I love how he acknowledged his wife."

Kukuwa_delton said:

"She is very humble a lot."

Bem.aakosua wrote:

"Awwww beautiful Serwaa, you do all👏🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️."

