A resurfaced street interview video of Lopez has gone viral online amid the controversy involving Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah

In the old interview with content creator Delserthecreator, Lopez said women who leave a man because he cheated are “out of their mind"

The clip resurfaced after Lopez alleged that the MP had contacted her months earlier and that they once went on a date before his marriage

The name Lopez has been trending across Ghanaian social media after she publicly linked the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, to a relationship-related controversy that has sparked intense debate online.

Lopez, who is active on TikTok, alleged in a viral video that the MP had contacted her months earlier through direct messages.

According to her, the politician entered her DMs about five months before his recent marriage, and the two began communicating regularly.

She explained that their conversations eventually moved beyond social media. Lopez claimed they met in person and even went on a date together.

Lopez accused Ekow Assafuah of contacting her before marriage

According to her narration, she later became awestruck after seeing reports online that the politician had married another woman.

Her claims quickly spread across platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and X, with many Ghanaians reacting to the story.

Some users questioned the timeline she mentioned, while others argued that the situation was not unusual since people can date before eventually deciding to marry someone else.

Despite the heavy online discussion, the allegation remains a claim from Lopez circulating on social media. The MP has not publicly addressed the issue.

Old Lopez interview about cheating resurfaces online

As the controversy continued to gain traction online, an old video of Lopez also resurfaced and quickly began circulating again.

The clip came from a street interview conducted by popular Ghanaian content creator Delserthecreator.

In the interview, Lopez was asked what she would do if she discovered that her boyfriend was cheating on her.

Her response in the video has now become widely shared across social media as people connect it to the ongoing controversy.

In the clip, she said:

“If you leave a man because he cheated on you, you are not a serious lady. If you leave a man because he cheated on you, you are out of your mind. Just stay with the man for as long as he is not beating you, he is not assaulting you. I think men are going to cheat regardless.”

After making the statement, the interviewer asked whether she currently had a boyfriend.

Lopez replied that she was single at the time.

“Right now, as I am talking to you, I am single, and I do not have a boyfriend, and I think I am the only lady in the world I can boldly hit my chest and say I am single,” she said.

Netizens reacted to Lopez's view on cheating

The resurfaced interview has since added another dimension to the story, with many social media users pointing out what they see as irony between her earlier comments about cheating and the claims she later made about the MP.

For now, the Lopez saga continues to dominate online conversations in Ghana as social media users keep sharing reactions and opinions about the unfolding situation.

Lopez’s relationship demands sparked reactions online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a throwback video of the popular Ghanaian TikToker Lopez demanding GH¢5000 weekly from anyone trying to date her has resurfaced online.

This came after she called out the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Assafuah, over their past dealings before his marriage.

The old video has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians thronged the comments section to share their opinions.

