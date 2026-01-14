Prophet De-Lighter Roja sparked mixed reactions after a December 2025 prophecy warning of a powerful virus targeting Africa appeared to gain traction online

The renewed attention came after a Ghanaian blogger linked Roja’s sermon to news about a highly contagious virus being detected at two major US airports

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to the prophecy, with many hailing the prophet's continued brilliance, while others claimed his 'powers' were being overvalued

Prophet De-Lighter Roja has sparked mixed reactions on social media after a prophecy he made in December 2025 appeared to come to pass.

Prophet Roja stirs reactions on social media as his December 2025 prophecy appears to be fulfilled.

In December 2025, Prophet Roja prophesied that a virus was going to appear that had the potential to cause a global pandemic.

He warned that the virus would be as dangerous as the coronavirus but would be targeted at Africans.

Prophet Roja said that despite these nefarious plans, Africans would remain safe due to God’s protection.

“Another virus is going to show up in 2026, like COVID-19. But this would be much stronger than the coronavirus, and the target is Africa. But God would protect us,” he said during the December 2025 sermon.

Ghanaian blogger and TikToker, DePrince Gh, shared Prophet Roja’s video on his TikTok channel, accompanied by a report from Fox News about the discovery of the ‘world’s most contagious virus’ at two major US airports, to claim that the man of God’s prophecy had been fulfilled.

“News Update | What Roja stated during the 31st Watch Night has now been officially confirmed today,” the blogger captioned his post.

Prophet Roja shares doom Mahama prophecy

The Ghanaian man of God received praise for his prophecy being fulfilled shortly after he sparked controversy with a vision about President John Dramani Mahama.

Preaching to his congregation at a church service on Boxing Day, December 26, 2025, Prophet Roja claimed to have seen betrayal in the NDC government.

He said some influential people in the president’s inner circle were going to betray him.

Reactions to Prophet Roja’s fulfilled prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Prophet Roja prophesying about a viral outbreak in 2026.

Thy faithfulness said:

"I had a dream like that, and it wasn’t easy."

Heidi Owusu 🇬🇭♎️ wrote:

"Who is watching this video on Friday evening? God have mercy upon us 🤨🤨."

Maxwell.amanfo86 commented:

"This is not a prophecy because this has started in early 2024, even in the UK, so it has happened before he came out and said it."

Prophet Roja prophesies doom for President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government in 2026 at a church service event on December 26, 2025.

Prophet Roja shares visions for 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja shared a list of doom prophecies that would occur in Ghana in the year 2026.

In a video, the prophet detailed several bad incidents that would befall the country in the new year.

He said that the country would lose many prominent people from the older generation within the next five years.

