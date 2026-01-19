The famous man of God, Prophet Nigel Gaisie's prophecy that Morocco will win the just-ended AFCON has failed

Prophet Nigel Gaisie's failed prediction has reignited massive debates on social media as Netizens react

Social media users have teased the pastor, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, as they claim he is not a genuine man of God

Founder of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has triggered massive backlash from Ghanaians as his prophecy about the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations final AFCON failed.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the pastor known for giving doom prophecies, predicted a victory for Morroco but unfortunately, his forecast failed to materialise. Senegal, with a very splendid performance, defeated Morroco, winning the cup.

The Ghanaian cleric, Prophet Nigel Gaisie's failed prophecy has since sparked widespread discussion online. Social media users have mocked the man of God, claiming he is not a genuine prophet. They claim he did a try your luck and couldn't get it right.

Despite the founder of Prophetic Hill Church, Nigel Gaisie, reportedly deleting the prediction, screenshots of the post continue to circulate on social media, fuelling massive reactions among football fans and commentators alike.

Ghanaians are now questioning Prophet Nigel Gaisie's credibility, as this is not the first time his predictions have totally failed.

Nigel Gaisie's Detty December Prophecy Fails

Prophet Nigel Gaisie sparked outrage on social media after a prophecy he made failed to materialise. Addressing his congregation, the man of God unveiled a doom vision about the Detty December festive season.

The famous Ghanaian prophet told all event organisers as well as security agencies to be vigilant during that period because he had seen a massive disaster.

“From now until 7th January, I saw in the realm of the spirit, that they have plotted against the entertainment industry. This is what I saw: the people of Ghana were at an event centre when all of a sudden, I saw something like fire and disorder. I also saw people dying in large numbers,” he warned.

Unfortunately, the season passed and nothing of what the man of God, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, said happened. This caused massive reactions on social media as they fired him.

Prophet Gaisie's failed prophecy sparks reactions

Social media users have dropped various comments condemning the man of God after his prophecy didn't come to pass. Below are some of the comments;

Nana Ama Spirit wrote:

"He's still here and Ebo Noah has been captured."

Nana Kwaku Whyte wrote:

"And who says he see something noko fio pastor apuuu!!"

Littleson Kobby wrote:

"Ghpoliceservice please he has caused financial lost to the youth..."

Culture wrote:

"Allo pastor he is just collecting people's monies."

King David wrote:

"But I don't think he prophesied that Morroco will win maybe he support them."

Alrahma Access wrote:

"That wasn't prophecy it's betting, try your luck."

Big Vaness wrote:

"Lies, no one has asked him to prophesy."

Nigel Gaisie Black Star prophecy

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has declared that Ghana’s Black Stars will reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The bold prediction, which was delivered during the 31st service while addressing his church sparked widespread debate.

Source: YEN.com.gh