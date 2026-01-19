Popular Ghanaian man of God and police officer Reverend John Brahene has died days after celebrating his birthday

The news of the prophet's untimely demise after a battle with illness emerged on social media on January 19, 2026

Reverend John Brahene's death has triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians, including his friends online

Popular minister of God and officer of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), Reverend John Brahene, has sadly passed away.

Ghanaians mourn as popular Ghanaian pastor and police officer Reverend John Brahene passes away on Monday, January 19, 2026. Photo source: John Brahene

The news of his death was announced by the Central Africa-West leader of medical equipment manufacturer Medtronic, Emmanuel Seyram Duku, on his official Facebook page on Monday, January 19, 2026.

What happened to Reverend John Brahene?

The circumstances leading to the cause of John Brahene's death remain sketchy. However, some reports indicated the prophet had been battling an illness and had celebrated his birthday on January 2, several days before his death.

The news of the late prophet and policeman's death has sent his family and close friends into mourning on social media.

In an emotional post, Emmanuel Seyram Duku eulogised the late John Brahene, stating:

"Rev John Brahene..Officer!!! Oh, my brother! Take a bow now, sir. It is well. Thank God for the moments we shared. For every prayer …for every kind call. Thank you. Take a rest now."

The late Reverend Brahene's close friend, Hadiza Nuhhu Billa Quansah, also mourned him, recounting their last conversation on his birthday on January 2, 2026.

She noted that she had struggled to reach the man of God on the phone in the days leading to his untimely demise.

She wrote:

"Ooooh, John Brahene, why so soon? I called you over the weekend to disturb you about my mangoes, but your line didn't go through. I realised you have not commented on my posts for the past few days, not knowing you were battling with your life."

"I wished you a happy birthday on January 2, and you responded nicely, not knowing you were not well. What a world! This is so sad. Rest peacefully, Osofo, my police brother."

Who was the late Reverend John Brahene?

According to his official Facebook profile, the late Reverend John Brahene was a popular Tema-based police officer and minister of God.

The Hohoe native was the senior pastor at the Divine Community Chapel, opposite the Givers Water Factory off the Ayikuma-Dodowa Road in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

John Brahene was a former student of the prestigious tertiary institutions, Ghana Christian University College (GCUC) and the University of Ghana.

Ghanaians mourn Reverend John Brahene's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Francis Kokutse commented:

"This is sad news. Nice guy I never met, but we have spoken on the phone a few times. May he rest in peace."

Ebenezer Amo-Adade said:

"Apostle took me to Hohoe for his mom's funeral three years ago, and I loved the place. There were plans to go there this year, nanso hmm. God knows best. RIP Apostle John Brahene."

Counsellor Quaku wrote:

"Ah but he recently celebrated his birthday and we even talked koraa."

