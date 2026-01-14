Prophet Nigel Gaisie triggered public outrage after a dire Detty December prophecy warning of mass casualties at entertainment events failed to materialise

The Prophetic Hill Chapel leader had urged organisers, security agencies, and patrons to remain vigilant after claiming he saw chaos and deaths at a major event

After the period passed without incident, many Ghanaians called for accountability and compared his case to Ebo Noah, who had been arrested for a failed global flood prophecy

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has sparked outrage and calls for accountability on social media after a prophecy he made failed to materialise.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie sparks calls for accountability after Detty December prophecy failed to materialise. Image credit: ProphetNigelGaisie

Source: Facebook

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, during an address before his congregation on November 16, 2025, shared a vision of doom he had seen concerning the upcoming Detty December festivities.

Nigel Gaisie urged event organisers, security agencies, and patrons to stay vigilant during the upcoming festive season because he had seen a vision of a massive disaster.

“From now until 7th January, I saw in the realm of the spirit, that they have plotted against the entertainment industry. This is what I saw: the people of Ghana were at an event centre when all of a sudden, I saw something like fire and disorder. I also saw people dying in large numbers,” he warned.

Prophet Gaisie added: “So this Christmas, organisers of events in the entertainment industry should hear the voice of God. The security agencies should hear the voice of God, and the participants in those programmes should hear the voice of God.”

Below is a TikTok video of Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy.

Nigel Gaisie’s Detty December prophecy sparks backlash

Following the expiration of the timeline given by the prophet, Ghanaians on social media slammed him, accusing him of misleading the public.

Many pointed to Ebo Noah's arrest over his failed flood prophecy and called for similar accountability for the established man of God.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has delivered numerous daring prophecies throughout the years of being in the spotlight, often predicting outcomes for prominent personalities or events in society.

His track record has divided opinion, with many Ghanaians holding him in high regard while others disputed his prophetic calling.

Below is a TikTok video of Nigel Gaisie sharing his prophecies for 2026.

Reactions to Nigel Gaisie’s ‘failed’ prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Nigel Gaisie’s Detty December prophecy that appeared to have failed.

arenasstudioss said:

"The law doesn’t affect the rich😂😂😂."

whats_up_gh wrote:

"He will come and explain why, wait 🤚🏾."

Ruthy Mummie De-nelson commented:

"He prayed, and God has intervened. Why must negative revelation be manifested when the Bible has it in Isaiah 43:1 that God reveals to Redeem.. He prayed, let’s not mock spirituality."

Prophet Nigel Gaisie shares details of a doom prophecy about the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Image credit: ProphetNigelGaisie

Source: Facebook

Nigel Gaisie shares Pantang doom prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie stirred concern on social media with a doom prophecy for residents of certain suburbs of Ghana’s capital city, Accra.

In a video, the man of God said he had seen buildings collapsing in the Adenta and Pantang areas of Accra.

Netizens flooded the comment section of the video to offer prayers to avert the impending disaster.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh