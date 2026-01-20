Legendary Ghanaian gospel music legend Yaw Sarpong has sadly passed away after a brief illness.

Nana Poku Ashis, the late award-winning musician's longtime manager, confirmed the sad news on January 20, 2026.

While specific details regarding the circumstances surrounding his death have yet to be disclosed, it has been reported that Yaw Sarpong had been struggling with health issues for several years, which had kept him largely out of the public eye.

Yaw Sarpong has been out of the public eye for years due to his health issues. With the release of his debut album "Adesrede" in 1981, the musician has been in the business for almost 50 years.

He later wrote other popular songs, such as "Awurade Kasa," "Tie Obiaa," and "Wo Haw Ne Hwan."

Yaw Sarpong received the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

The gospel music's death happened just one month after the tragic death of Maame Tiwaa, a close friend and long-time member of his singing group, whose passing stunned the gospel industry.

Reactions as Yaw Sarpong passes on

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after the news of gospel musician Yaw Sarpong's passing broke online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Owusu Boakye commented:

"This world isn't our permanent home; we’re merely travelers passing through. It's important to pause and reflect on these truths because, while I may not be your equal in this life, when death arrives, we will all answer its call. Thank God that beyond this earthly existence, there is life beyond death — or perhaps, death itself leads to yet another existence."

Florence Agyei stated:

"One can't live on without the other."

Kweku Cleverly Donkor

"Did Bishop J Y Adu prophesy about it on 31st? Just asking."

Odeneho Kwaku stated:

"That’s surprisingly concerning. Coming just after his lead singer transitioned on?."

Maame Kyeremaa Blaboe stated:

"Legal wives association we move. So am imagining if Tiwaa is still alive. Like what will happen."

George Amu stated:

"Is deAth just easy like that , gone but his strong brave voice still exists."

Elizabeth Narh commented:

"But I thought he died some years back or he died again."

Isaac Mensah stated:

"You have serve ur country well with good music music that heals the souls of people.well done sir.safe journey to ur maker.... love ur music from kidi time till now!!!."

Saint Pius Quayson stated:

"For man does not know his time,like fish which are taken in an evil net and like birds which are caught in a snare so the sons of men are snared at an evil time which suddenly falls upon them."

