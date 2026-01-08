Maame Tiwaa’s family shared that Yaw Sarpong is still unaware of her death despite the news spreading widely on social media

The family hinted at a deeper reason for keeping the news from Yaw Sarpong, saying the truth has been deliberately held back for now due to concerns they are not yet ready to disclose fully

The interview was conducted during Maame Tiwaa’s one-week observation, which drew emotional reactions from mourners and the public

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Veteran gospel musician, Maame Tiwaa, passed away in the early hours of December 7, 2025.

Maame Tiwaa’s one-week observation: Family says Yaw Sarpong has not been informed about her death. Image credit: Oheneba media (YouTube), Yaw Sarpong (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Her one-week observation was held at the Bantama Presby School Park in the Ashanti Region on January 7th 2025.

There was a moment during the one-week observation of late gospel singer Maame Tiwaa that many people did not expect.

In an interview with Oheneba Media, the family of the late singer shared that Yaw Sarpong, her longtime music partner, has still not been informed about her death.

Maame Tiwaa's death kept from Yaw Sarpong

According to the family, the decision was taken carefully and mainly because of concern about his condition.

One of the family members explained that although Maame Tiwaa’s death has been trending on social media, they have managed to keep the information away from Yaw Sarpong.

The family said they are worried that breaking the news to him suddenly could affect him badly.

“For now, we have not told him. Even though the news is all over social media, we have been able to hide it from him. Unless someone decides to go and tell him directly, he will not hear it for now,” the family member said.

Check out the video on TikTok below:

Maame Tiwaa worked closely with Yaw Sarpong for many years as part of the Asomafo group.

Those who followed the group know how important her voice was to their music and how close the two were.

Social media reacted to the interview

The interview has caused different reactions online.

Some people say the family is doing the right thing by protecting Yaw Sarpong, while others believe he should be told the truth, no matter how painful it may be.

The one-week observation itself was emotional.

Family members, colleagues, and gospel music lovers gathered to mourn, sing, and pray. Many people who attended described Maame Tiwaa as calm, committed, and devoted to her calling.

As discussions continue online, one thing remains clear. Maame Tiwaa’s impact on gospel music and the lives she touched will not be forgotten.

Check out some comments below:

Favour.grace commented:

"When he finds out later, he will break down more, knowing he never got to say goodbye to Tiwaa. They should find a way to tell him."

Tweneboah.koduah commented:

Don't worry, I will call him and tell him."

Afia Osaah commented:

"Please ooo u said he doesn't know, but I wanna ask oooo is he not using phone or social media."

Joel@JL.com commented:

"A lot of questions will start to pop up in his mind, trust me 😥😥😥."

Mrs Mensah Gameli commented:

"Awurade yesu asesa metenabea that song i really love this song because where i was and where am now no eiii Mummy rest well."

Bishop J.Y. Adu recounts the late singer Maame Tiwaa's final moments. Photo source: Yaw Sarpong

Source: TikTok

Maame Tiwaa's pastor shared how she died

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop J.Y. Adu has opened up about the health issues that led to Maame Tiwaa's untimely death on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

In a video, the bishop detailed the final moments of the late band member of Yaw Sarpong's musical group before her death.

Bishop Adu's remarks about Maame Tiwaa's death have triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh