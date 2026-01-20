Yaw Sarpong passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, amid his recovery from a stroke that hampered his life in recent years

Following his death, a doom prophecy about the late gospel musician from Karma President a few years ago has resurfaced

The old doom prophecy about the deceased Yaw Sarpong has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Self-proclaimed seer Karma President has courted attention after his old doom prophecy about legendary Ghanaian gospel singer Yaw Sarpong resurfaced following his untimely death on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Karma President's 2024 doom prophecy about Yaw Sarpong resurfaces after Yaw Sarpong's death on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Photo source: Yaw Sarpong, Paul Addo Photography

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian music industry was sent into a state of mourning after Kumasi-based radio station, Hello FM, confirmed Yaw Sarpong's death on social media.

According to reports, the ailing veteran gospel singer died while on admission at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Yaw Sarpong's death comes over a month after his Asomafo bandmate and caregiver, Maame Tiwaa, passed away from health issues on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

The Facebook post confirming Yaw Sarpong's untimely demise is below:

Yaw Sarpong's stroke and recovery journey

Before his untimely death, Yaw Sarpong was on a recovery journey following a stroke he suffered in early 2024.

The illness left him bedridden and unable to perform with his Asomafo Band, leading to public appeals for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses.

His health issues drew the attention of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited him at his residence in the Ashanti Region with other prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials and offered financial support.

Months before his death, Yaw Sarpong, who later moved to Bishop J.Y. Adu's residence at Sokoban Ampeyoo in the Atwima Kwanwoma District, was spotted at numerous church events with his musical band.

Following Maame Tiwaa's death, the Bishop shared that the late gospel singer's family had taken him back home for his recuperation.

Yaw Sarpong's doom prophecy resurfaces after death

In a doom prophecy he shared on April 4, 2024, Karma President prophesied that the late Yaw Sarpong was struggling spiritually and that tragedy would befall him as he continued his recovery from a stroke at the time.

The self-proclaimed seer claimed that the veteran gospel singer and his family needed to make some sacrifices to prevent his demise.

Maame Tiwaa’s family says Yaw Sarpong has not been informed about her death. Image credit: Oheneba media, Yaw Sarpong/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Karma President claimed that Yaw Sarpong would not fully recover from his ailment and that he would eventually meet his demise and be buried after a coffin in which he had been placed spiritually was closed.

He also claimed that his family was responsible for his health issues.

The TikTok video of Karma President prophesying doom for Yaw Sarpong is below:

Yaw Sarpong's doom prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mama_Dor commented:

"Exactly! Never take spirituality for granted. We are Africans, and we are spiritual."

Humble Live wrote:

"The true seer of our time, may you live long."

Obrempong17 remarked:

"It has happened o, seer. Indeed, you are powerful."

Yaw Sarpong spotted after Maame Tiwaa's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Sarpong was spotted in public days after Maame Tiwaa passed away from illness.

In a video, the veteran gospel singer received an award and money from a Kumasi-based NGO at the New Jerusalem Worship Centre in Sokoban-Ampayoo.

Footage of Yaw Sarpong's rare public appearance has triggered positive reactions from fans on social media.

