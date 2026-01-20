Yaw Sarpong: Karma President's Old Doom Prophecy About Late Gospel Singer Resurfaces After His Death
- Yaw Sarpong passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, amid his recovery from a stroke that hampered his life in recent years
- Following his death, a doom prophecy about the late gospel musician from Karma President a few years ago has resurfaced
- The old doom prophecy about the deceased Yaw Sarpong has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Self-proclaimed seer Karma President has courted attention after his old doom prophecy about legendary Ghanaian gospel singer Yaw Sarpong resurfaced following his untimely death on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.
The Ghanaian music industry was sent into a state of mourning after Kumasi-based radio station, Hello FM, confirmed Yaw Sarpong's death on social media.
According to reports, the ailing veteran gospel singer died while on admission at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.
Yaw Sarpong's death comes over a month after his Asomafo bandmate and caregiver, Maame Tiwaa, passed away from health issues on Sunday, December 7, 2025.
The Facebook post confirming Yaw Sarpong's untimely demise is below:
Yaw Sarpong's stroke and recovery journey
Before his untimely death, Yaw Sarpong was on a recovery journey following a stroke he suffered in early 2024.
The illness left him bedridden and unable to perform with his Asomafo Band, leading to public appeals for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses.
His health issues drew the attention of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited him at his residence in the Ashanti Region with other prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials and offered financial support.
Months before his death, Yaw Sarpong, who later moved to Bishop J.Y. Adu's residence at Sokoban Ampeyoo in the Atwima Kwanwoma District, was spotted at numerous church events with his musical band.
Following Maame Tiwaa's death, the Bishop shared that the late gospel singer's family had taken him back home for his recuperation.
Yaw Sarpong's doom prophecy resurfaces after death
In a doom prophecy he shared on April 4, 2024, Karma President prophesied that the late Yaw Sarpong was struggling spiritually and that tragedy would befall him as he continued his recovery from a stroke at the time.
The self-proclaimed seer claimed that the veteran gospel singer and his family needed to make some sacrifices to prevent his demise.
Karma President claimed that Yaw Sarpong would not fully recover from his ailment and that he would eventually meet his demise and be buried after a coffin in which he had been placed spiritually was closed.
He also claimed that his family was responsible for his health issues.
The TikTok video of Karma President prophesying doom for Yaw Sarpong is below:
Yaw Sarpong's doom prophecy stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Mama_Dor commented:
"Exactly! Never take spirituality for granted. We are Africans, and we are spiritual."
Humble Live wrote:
"The true seer of our time, may you live long."
Obrempong17 remarked:
"It has happened o, seer. Indeed, you are powerful."
Yaw Sarpong spotted after Maame Tiwaa's death
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Sarpong was spotted in public days after Maame Tiwaa passed away from illness.
In a video, the veteran gospel singer received an award and money from a Kumasi-based NGO at the New Jerusalem Worship Centre in Sokoban-Ampayoo.
Footage of Yaw Sarpong's rare public appearance has triggered positive reactions from fans on social media.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh