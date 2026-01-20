The legal dispute between bitter rivals Agradaa and Empress Gifty reached its conclusion on Tuesday, January 20, 2026

The court has issued several orders to the imprisoned televangelist, including the payment of a hefty sum to the gospel singer

The final outcome of Agradaa and Empress Gifty's court case has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The defamation court case between imprisoned televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa or Mama Pat, and veteran gospel musician Empress Gifty has concluded.

Before her 15-year imprisonment for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence in July 2025, Agradaa was embroiled in a feud with Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, for over a month.

The heated beef began after the gospel singer's husband admonished the embattled televangelist and made threats against her over the dollar gift controversy involving the acting GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi.

In response, the Heaven Way church founder slammed Hopeson and dragged his wife into their feud by disparaging her and making several allegations about their marriage and lifestyle.

Both camps traded subtle jabs at each other, with Empress Gifty filing a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against the embattled televangelist at the Tema High Court.

The Tema High Court later dismissed Agradaa's application to strike out a defamation lawsuit filed by the gospel musician against her, ruling that the application lacked merit and that the case against the former priestess needed to proceed.

The court awarded a cost of GH₵6,000 to Empress Gifty for what it described as undue delay caused by Agradaa's legal team.

Subsequently, the gospel musician filed another lawsuit against Agradaa on June 26, 2025, following her alleged claims that the Watch Me hitmaker was HIV-positive, a statement deemed defamatory by the musician.

Court orders Agradaa to pay Empress Gifty

In a press statement released on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Agradaa's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, Esq., noted that his team had amicably resolved the dispute with Empress Gifty and her legal team.

He noted that that the two parties' mutually agreed settlement had been adopted as a Consent Judgment by both the Tema Land Court and the Tema Main Court.

According to Agradaa's lawyer, the court ordered his client to pay Empress Gifty GH₵100,000, covering legal fees and expenses related to the cases.

The court also ordered the imprisoned televangelist to publicly retract her defamatory statements and issue an apology to the gospel musician.

The court also requested the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) to remove the subject publications by both parties from all social media platforms.

Richard Asare Baffour noted that Agradaa had fully paid the GH₵100,000 in full to Empress Gifty and had also publicly apologised to her over her statements.

Below is the press statement on the court's judgment on Empress Gifty's defamation case against Agradaa:

Agradaa and Empress Gifty's case stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Docia Tweneboah commented:

"Eii, Agraa get money paa."

Ransford Kumah said:

"Who say woman no dey?"

Amdaabukari wrote:

"👏👏👏👏👏 next time you will have evidence before talking 😂."

Nelisafiona said:

"Even Empress Gifty doesn’t know how to forgive. That’s nice."

