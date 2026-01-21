Imprisoned televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has appeared at the Amasaman Circuit Court for her appeal against her 15-year jail term.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Agradaa: Imprisoned Televangelist Appears at Amasaman Circuit Court for Appeal Hearing

Source: TikTok

The embattled Agradaa is currently incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison after she was sentenced to a 15-year jail term at an Accra Circuit Court for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences on July 3, 2025.

She was accused of defrauding church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities.

The prosecution's case centred on Agradaa's activities on Today's TV and various social media platforms, where she allegedly advertised a money-doubling scheme.

The controversial figure had publicly invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church, promising to double their money through her purported spiritual powers.

More than 1,000 people attended the all-night service, with attendees handing over substantial sums of money to Agradaa. However, she failed to fulfil her promise of doubling the money, leaving numerous victims financially compromised.

The televangelist and her legal team appealed her 15-year sentence and appeared at the Amasaman High Court on December 4 for a hearing.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa has argued that the trial process was unfair and that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict. She also argued that the 15-year jail term was excessive.

However, the case has been adjourned to January 21, 2026, for a status update and the scheduling of a judgment date.

Agradaa appears in court for appeal hearing

In a video shared by blogger GH Brain on his official TikTok page on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, several prison officers were seen exiting a Coastal bus and ordering media personnel to position themselves well as they arrived at the court premises with Agradaa.

In the video, the founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry exited from the bus wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with a long black skirt as she alighted from the vehicle.

Hiding her identity from the media, Agradaa, who had a nose mask on, covered her face with a white handkerchief as the prison officers escorted her inside the courtroom.

The Facebook video of Agradaa appearing at the Amasaman Circuit Court for her appeal hearing is below:

Agradaa's court appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Enoch Adjei Mensah commented:

"Oh she is really Agradaa. The hands tell it all."

Osman Hamidu said:

"Agrasco paa running away from camera."

Benjamin Charles Tetteh wrote:

"Agrasco turns black beauty. Dark is beauty, hmm."

Source: YEN.com.gh