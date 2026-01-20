Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe has celebrated daughter Laureen's 16th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute

The Adom TV presenter shared a photo of her daughter, describing the girl as her

Social media reacted warmly to Laureen's birthday, with fans sending love and blessings for her special day

Adom TV and FM presenter Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe has shared a beautiful photo of her daughter, Laureen Sedem Tamakloe, on social media.

The photo shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, was to celebrate the girl's birthday as she turned 16.

Adom TV's Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe celebrates her daughter, Laureen Sedem Tamakloe, on her 16th birthday. Photo source: @afiaamankwaahtamakloe

Source: Instagram

In the photo, the broadcaster's daughter wore a black-and-white striped dress with horizontal bands that created a striking optical illusion. The dress featured fringe details that cascaded downward.

She matched the dress with black-and-white sneakers, adding a sporty twist, and a wristwatch.

Posing for the photo, Laureen, an award-winning student, smiled confidently beside a black-and-white staircase, which complemented her outfit.

From her photo, it is obvious that Sedem is growing so much to be like her mother in looks.

It is no wonder the proud mother described her teen daughter as her 'mini-me' while expressing pride in having her as a daughter.

Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe prayed for favour, wisdom, and longlife, among others, for her daughter.

"Watching you grow into such a beautiful, intelligent, adorable, respectful, God-fearing, and graceful young lady fills my heart with gratitude. All I can say is, “God, we are truly thankful.” God knows the secret prayers I have whispered for you, my mini-me @readforgold. Happy new age, my sweetheart. May you continue to inspire your generation with your calm spirit and godly character. May grace, favour, wisdom, good health, wealth, and long life follow you all the days of your life. 🎂🎂🎂🎊🎊😍😍🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️Good morning," her caption read.

See the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe's daughter's birthday

The birthday post has got many followers of Sedem's mother joining in, wishing her a happy birthday. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

Atsu GH Hearts said:

"The next GmB for Volta."

iamtimakumkum said:

"Happy birthday, our baby girl❤️."

thisisfrema said:

"Sweet girl, you’ve been missed. Happy birthday, L ❤️."

finest_dietitian said:

"Happy birthday to my sweet girl. May God bless her and protect her."

girls_mom4areason

"❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday, pretty! God bless you always…"

Asantewa Papabi said:

"A glorious birthday to her. More blessings from God. Enjoy your day."

Mavis Ampofo said:

"Happy birthday, Princess. God richly bless you and continue to guide you. No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper. Have a beautiful day, just as you…much love."

Adom TV's Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe and her daughter, Laureen Sedem Tamakloe, rock similar dresses. Photo source: @afiaamankwaahtamakloe

Source: Instagram

Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe's daughter wins school awards

Meanwhile, Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe was filled with pride during her daughter's Speech and Prize Giving Day.

The brilliant daughter of the popular TV host was named best student in 11 subjects and was praised heavily by the school's dignitaries.

A proud Tamakloe could not hold back her joy as she ran to the stage to shower her smart girl with hugs and kisses.

Source: YEN.com.gh