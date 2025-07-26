Adom TV journalist Afia Amankwah Tamakloe has graduated with a Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Ghana

The health show host opened up about the challenging journey of studying for a degree while holding a full-time job and being a parent

Her story has inspired many online, with Ghanaians congratulating her for her resilience, dedication, and passion for health advocacy

Popular Adom TV journalist Afia Amankwah Tamakloe has garnered applause online after earning a master’s degree in Public Health degree.

Tamakloe, the host of Nkwa Hia Wo, took to her Instagram page on Saturday, July 26, 2025, to announce that she had graduated from the School of Public Health at the University of Ghana, Legon.

She said she had been through a challenging journey but managed to complete her program with the help of a few people.

Afia Amankwah hosts three shows on Adom TV/radio, including Nkwa Hia Wo, Nyinsen Ne Awo, and M'ahyɛaseɛ.

She said combining this with her studies plus other life obligations had been difficult, and she nearly quit on one occasion.

The journalist said she had also faced challenges as a non-health professional studying for a graduate degree in public health.

“The journey has been long, and there was a point when I nearly quit because it was difficult for me—after all, I’m not a health professional. I wondered why I was facing this challenge! But today, I am here, smiling and celebrating because I am now a Master of Public Health,” she wrote.

Afia Amankwah Tamakloe’s educational background

Afia Amankwah Tamakloe completed her undergraduate degree in media studies at the Africa University College of Communications (AUCC).

Her career as a health journalist and advocate blossomed on Adom TV as she built a loyal following that enjoyed her coverage of critical health issues.

Tamakloe’s passionate health coverage won her the Best Health Reporter award at the 25th GJA Awards.

The journalist is married and has two children.

Ghanaians react to Afia Amankwah’s master’s degree

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians congratulating Afia Amankwah on her newest achievement.

shadiman said:

"Congratulations to you."

maamet_1 wrote:

"Congratulations dear. Well done. To Almighty God be the glory 👏👏✌️🙌🏼🙏🏻."

priscilla.boakye.756859 commented:

"Congratulations Congratulations Congratulations Mrs Tamakloe. I am very happy for you ❤️❤️❤️."

dietitianone said:

"Congratulations comrade in pursuit of a healthy Ghana. More grease to your elbows."

jerryjustice wrote:

"Enzo Enzo✌🏾."

amaserwah_adjei commented:

"Congratulations Baby girl. Super proud 🥳."

Afia Amankwah flaunts daughter

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Amankwah Tamakloe showed off her daughter, Sedinam, as she celebrated her 13th birthday.

She shared some beautiful photos of her daughter coupled with a heartwarming message describing her as every parent’s desire.

Her post generated positive reactions from Ghanaians who praised the love on display between the journalist and her daughter.

