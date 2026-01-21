TikToker Ekow Black has been granted bail by the Adabraka Magistrate Court after being arrested over an alleged assault on his girlfriend

In a video, he was seen leaving the court's premises after a hearing, during which he was granted bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with sureties

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to Ekow Black's bail, with many calling for the prosecution to ensure he is punished for his alleged crime

Ghanaian TikToker Ekow Black has been granted bail by the Adabraka Magistrate Court after his arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

The popular content creator, whose real name is Christford Affadu Danful, was picked up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Special Cyber Vetting Team on January 15, 2026.

His arrest followed the publication of a viral video on X (formerly Twitter) that appeared to show him attacking a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

Police confirmed his arrest via a statement which shared details on the operation leading to his apprehension.

“The Ghana Police Service, through the Criminal Investigation Department, has arrested a suspect captured in a viral video physically assaulting a woman. The suspect, Christford Affadu Danful, also known as Ekow Black, was arrested on Thursday, 15th January 2026, through an intelligence-led operation," the statement said.

Ekow Black allegedly brutalises girlfriend

The viral video appeared on social media on January 14, 2026, on the Twitter page known as Long Lyf.

It allegedly showed a visibly agitated Ekow Black hitting his partner while screaming at her for an unknown reason.

The video sparked outrage and led to his arrest shortly thereafter.

The TikToker appeared before the Adabraka Magistrate Court on January 16, 2026, and was remanded into custody.

He was charged with assault and threats to share explicit images, among others.

The Twitter video of the alleged assault by Ekow Black has been widely shared online - note that the content is distressing.

Ekow Black granted bail over alleged assault

On January 21, Ekow Black reappeared before the Adabraka Court for a bail hearing.

According to reports, the court granted him bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with sureties.

He is expected to reappear before the court on February 10, 2026, for the resumption of his prosecution.

Prosecutors alleged that he assaulted his girlfriend, identified as Rachel Oduro, on November 30, 2025.

He is accused of breaching Section 84 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Below is a TikTok video of Ekow Black leaving the court premises after regaining his freedom.

Ekow Black faces backlash over alleged assault

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians slammed Ekow Black after a video appearing to show him assaulting his girlfriend had surfaced online.

The popular TikTok creator gained fame on social media due to sharing feminist content that heavily supported women and decried ‘toxic masculinity’ from men.

The video of Ekow Black allegedly attacking his girlfriend sparked angry reactions online, with social media users decrying him as the epitome of hypocrisy.

