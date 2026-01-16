Ghanaian TikToker Ekow Black has been remanded in custody after appearing before the Accra Kaneshie District Court over an alleged assault case

The court ordered his remand on Thursday, January 16, 2026, to allow police to continue investigations into a viral video linked to the incident

The case has sparked widespread public reactions online as many Ghanaians call for justice while urging due process to be respected

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Ekow Black, whose real name is Christford Affadu Danful, has been remanded in police custody after making his first court appearance on Thursday, January 16, 2026.

Ekow Black remanded after first appearance before an Accra court in connection with an assault case where he is accused of battering his girlfriend.

Ekow Black was arraigned before the Accra Kaneshie District Court following his recent arrest over a viral video that allegedly captured him assaulting a woman believed to be his partner, named Rachel.

The disturbing footage, which circulated widely on social media earlier this week, sparked public outrage and renewed conversations about domestic violence in Ghana.

According to prosecutors, investigations into the incident are still ongoing, prompting the court to remand the social media personality into custody to allow the police adequate time to complete their work.

Ekow Black remanded by the District Court

Ekow Black is expected to reappear before the court on January 21, 2026

During the brief proceedings, Ekow Black did not enter a plea.

The court noted that the matter remains under active investigation, and for that reason, bail was not considered at this stage.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He was subsequently remanded into custody to assist with the probe.

The case has attracted significant public attention, particularly on social media, where Ekow Black commands a large following.

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its commitment to dealing firmly with cases involving assault and domestic violence, especially those captured on video and shared publicly.

The case is expected to continue as investigators work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ekow Black faces backlash over alleged assault

Ekow Black has sparked backlash on social media after a viral video emerged that appeared to show him allegedly assaulting a woman.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, and went viral within hours.

It appeared to show the popular content creator, known for sharing feminist videos and calling out toxic masculinity, physically assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

Ekow Black said he had amicably settled issues with Rachel and did not understand why the video had been resurfaced at this time.

The Ghana Police Service arrests popular TikToker, Ekow Black, after a viral video of him appearing to assault his girlfriend.

Ekow Black arrested by the Ghana Police

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested popular TikTok and Snapchat creator Ekow Black after a viral video showed him allegedly assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

The influencer, whose real name is Christford Affadu Danful, was picked up on Thursday, January 15, 2026, by the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team following the circulation of the disturbing footage.

Police confirmed the two were in a relationship with a history of confrontations that occasionally turned physical, adding that Ekow Black was in lawful custody and expected to be charged before the court.

