Popular Ghanaian influencer Ekow Black faced intense backlash after a viral video circulated on X showed him allegedly physically assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend

The footage, shared on January 14, 2026, showed the visibly agitated content creator ostensibly striking a woman while shouting for her to leave him alone

Ghanaians slammed the content creator, known for his feminist content decrying 'toxic masculinity', describing him as hypocritical and fake

A prominent Ghanaian influencer, Ekow Black, has sparked backlash on social media after a viral video emerged that appeared to show him allegedly assaulting a woman.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, and went viral within hours.

It appeared to show the popular content creator, known for sharing feminist videos and calling out toxic masculinity, physically assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

Black, who was agitated, hit his alleged partner multiple times and could be heard screaming for her to leave him alone.

“Leave me alone, Rachel! Leave me alone!” he repeated multiple times as he swung his arms.

The video, posted by the X account Long Lyf, amassed over 200,000 views, 600 likes and more than 100 comments at the time of sharing this report.

Below is the Twitter video of Ekow Black appearing to assault his girlfriend.

Ekow Black reacts to girlfriend assault video

After the video of the assault went viral, the popular TikToker and Snapchat influencer shared his reaction in a live interaction with some followers.

He claimed that the video was an old one and that all the issues arising from it had been resolved.

Ekow Black said he had amicably settled issues with Rachel and did not understand why the video had been resurfaced at this time.

"We had a fight, and her friend secretly recorded the video. I did not know about the video, and Rachel also did not know about the video. That was me then, our parents and families came in, and we resolved the issue; I don't know why this is being circulated now,” he said amid tears.

The Instagram video of Ekow Black reacting to the viral assault video is below.

Reactions to Ekow Black’s assault video

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of popular influencer Ekow Black appearing to assault his girlfriend.

Ann said:

"Such a coward! Sit on TikTok and yap rubbish in the name of supporting women. I knew he was fake all along. Women too, chale. I am very sure it is not his first time hitting her. They will buy her chocolate and write I am sorry on a piece of paper for her."

JUULEJU TWEETS wrote:

"No matter how angry I am, I will never touch wifey, will just walk out and take a stroll."

PowderGuy commented:

"And those guys stood there while he was misbehaving smh 🤦‍♂️. Soft men."

EliB said:

"Looks like no one is interested in knowing what the lady did. The guy is clearly heard saying “leave me alone” not once. He probably has been over-stretched, but again he gets crucified for his action."

