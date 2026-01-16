The Ghana Police Service arrested popular TikTok and Snapchat creator Ekow Black after a viral video showed him allegedly assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend

The influencer, whose real name is Christford Affadu Danful, was picked up on Thursday, January 15, 2026, by the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team following the circulation of the disturbing footage

Police confirmed the two were in a relationship with a history of confrontations that occasionally turned physical, adding that Ekow Black was in lawful custody and expected to be charged before the court

The Ghana Police Service arrests popular TikToker, Ekow Black, after a viral video of him appearing to assault his girlfriend.

Ekow Black, whose real name is Christford Affadu Danful, was picked up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Special Cyber Vetting Team on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Ekow Black allegedly assaults girlfriend

In a viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on January 14, 2026, by the account Long Lyf, the influencer could be seen apparently assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

Black, who was agitated, hit his alleged partner multiple times and could be heard screaming for her to leave him alone.

“Leave me alone, Rachel! Leave me alone!” he repeated multiple times as he swung his fists at her.

The video stirred amazement on social media as many Ghanaians wondered how the content creator, known for sharing feminist content calling out toxic masculinity, could engage in the same behaviour he decried.

The Twitter video of Ekow Black allegedly assaulting his girlfriend is below.

Ghana Police arrest Ekow Black

In a statement shared on Friday, January 16, the GPS confirmed Ekow Black’s arrest.

“The Ghana Police Service, through the Criminal Investigation Department, has arrested a suspect captured in a viral video physically assaulting a woman. The suspect, Christford Affadu Danful, also known as Ekow Black, was arrested on Thursday, 15th January 2026, through an intelligence-led operation by the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting Team, following the circulation of the video on social media,” the statement read.

It added that based on their investigations, the police discovered that the duo were in a relationship and often had verbal confrontations that sometimes turned physical.

“Suspect Danful is currently in lawful custody and is expected to be put before the court to face charges in accordance with the law. The Ghana Police Service reassures the public of its commitment to protecting lives, upholding the law, and ensuring that acts of violence are dealt with decisively,” the statement concluded.

Below is the Facebook post shared by the Ghana Police Service confirming Ekow Black's arrest.

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Ekow Black faces backlash after footage surfaces of him allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

