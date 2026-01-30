Stan Dogbe has come under intense public scrutiny after a viral video appeared to show him shoving a military officer during an official state function

The incident occurred on Friday, January 30, 2026, at the Ghana Military Academy graduation ceremony held at Ranger Baba Square, Whistler Barracks

Social media users minced no words as they slammed the popular politician for disrespecting a military officer, with many warning that power is fleeting

The Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Stan Dogbe, has courted attention on social media after appearing to shove a military officer carrying out their duties.

Stan Dogbe appears to shove a soldier aside at the Ghana Military Academy graduation on January 30, 2026. Image credit: @hypemaster_, StanXoeseDogbe

President John Dramani Mahama attended the graduation of newly trained officers into the Ghana Armed Forces at the Ghana Military Academy held on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The president captured attention at the program held at Ranger Baba Square, Whistler Barracks, when he showed up dressed in full military garb.

The event showed the graduation of officers from the Ghana Military Academy Regular Career Course 64 and Short Service Commission/ Special Duties Course 62.

Stan Dogbe ‘shoves’ soldier at Military academy

A viral moment from the event involved Ghana’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Stan Dogbe, who was on duty coordinating events as has been the norm since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) recaptured power in 2025.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page Hypemaster, Dogbe was seen walking about and shadowing the president, who was exchanging pleasantries with separate people.

He then appeared to get into a confrontation with a soldier filming activities as he appeared to shove him aside.

The moment sparked heated debate on social media as many Ghanaians criticised the powerful government executive for allegedly assaulting an officer in uniform.

Stan Dogbe later apologised for the incident, claiming it had happened after the soldier repeatedly disrupted a live camera operator.

Reactions to Stan Dogbe ‘shoving’ soldier

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Stan Dogbe appearing to shove a military officer.

nana_yaw_anim said:

"A soldier in uniform? Well, because he's in power. If he's in opposition, he won't do that. Power transitions so let be careful how we treat others."

anim wrote:

"How can you push an officer like that? That's not professional of him. It is not funny at all. He needs to apologise."

richardfiifiappiah commented:

"That’s so wrong. He is in a uniform, and that clearly shows no threat to the president, so why that push instead of saying something to him?"

