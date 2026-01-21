Ghana is negotiating to acquire Sékou Touré's residence, which hosted Kwame Nkrumah when he was in exile in Guinea

The government plans to renovate the property and turn it into a heritage site for tourists and history enthusiasts

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa promised transparency throughout the preservation process

Ghana has begun negotiations with the family of Guinea’s first President, Sékou Touré, to take possession of the residence where Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, lived while in the country on exile.

This move is aimed at preserving the legacy of Ghana’s first President and transforming the property into a heritage site.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced these plans on Facebook.

He said the government plans to renovate and preserve the residence.

According to Ablakwa, the decision was formally conveyed to the Touré family when Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang led a Ghanaian delegation to visit the family and tour Dr Nkrumah’s abandoned home in Guinea.

“The Mahama Administration intends to renovate and preserve Nkrumah’s Guinea residence not only as an act of respect but also to preserve the Osagyefo’s legacy and create a full experience for tourists to follow Nkrumah’s outstanding life from Ghana to Guinea.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is negotiating the terms and conditions and engaging preservation experts for this important assignment. In the spirit of transparency and accountability, the Ghanaian public shall be fully apprised at every stage.”

Nkrumah lived in Guinea after his overthrow in 1966 and was appointed Co-President by Touré.

He was one of Africa's most famous independence leaders, but in 1966, while he was out of the country, the Ghanaian military and police seized power in a coup.

Kwame Nkrumah's daughter recounts 1966 coup

Last year, Samia Nkrumah, the daughter of Ghana's first president and former legislator, shared a memory from the day her father was overthrown.

She recounted that while she, her mother, and siblings had taken refuge in Egypt, her father had called them from China, where he was on a state visit.

According to her, he spoke to each of them individually to comfort them, despite having just been overthrown.

"...even though he had received a big blow—the illegal overthrow of his government had just taken place—he wanted to comfort us. He spoke to us one by one: our mother and the three of us, the children."

Now 65 years old, the climax of her speech was how her father, while speaking on the phone during that dreadful moment, assured her not to be afraid of what was to come or the current situation.

She explained that initially, she thought her father had seen her crying due to fear of guns, but realised his message was deeper. She concluded by framing his legacy as essential to the country's future.

Kwame Nkrumah's grandson makes rare public appearance

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Nkrumah's grandson trended after a photo and video of him surfaced on social media.

Samia Nkrumah's son was seen in a Batakari at the NkrumahFest 2025, chanting 'freedom' on the podium to those present for the event.

