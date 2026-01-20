Nana Aba Anamoah's visit to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa at the Foreign Affairs Ministry has triggered backlash on social media

Photos of the media personality's visit were shared by the minister, prompting concerns among NDC supporters

Critics accused her of campaigning against John Mahama during the 2024 elections and questioned her sudden closeness to an NDC figure

A visit to the Foreign Affairs Ministry by renowned Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has sparked outrage on social media, particularly among members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes after the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, shared photos of the celebrated media personality's visit to his office on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Nana Aba Anamoah’s visit to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s office at the Foreign Affairs Ministry sparks outrage from some NDC supporters. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In the social media post, Okudzeto Ablakwa thanked the media personality for the visit, describing her as a woman of valour.

"Thank you for the visit @thenanaaba. You can count on the support of the Foreign Ministry as you take Women of Valour across the world and promote our famed Ghanaian ingenuity," he wrote on Facebook.

However, the majority of the people who commented on the minister's post seemed unhappy with the visit, with some cautioning him to be careful around her.

Below are some of the reactions to Okudzeto Ablakwa's post on Nana Aba Anamoah's visit to his office.

@Sanusi Uthman said:

"Some things they say are better left unsaid. There is this quote in the novel titled “the gods are not to blame” that says and I quote “The hyena flirts with the hen, the hen is happy not knowing its de**th has come”.Our hardworking minister, please be very careful. We the ndc youth are begging you waa. Thank you."

@Anas Nafiwu also said:

"Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa This woman does not go to someone for nothing. Her eyes are on something Hon. Don't loose your guard she's very manipulative. Shifting away from her inlaw, Bawumia ...Always has way of strategically associating themselves in both government for the chop chop."

@Bonaventure CashVille commented:

"Edey roll dey come. We too we dey guard paaa. She bocked me on X and Facebook because I marched her boot for boot for attacking JDM and NDC during the election campaign."

@Blessing Adzo also commented

"The mere fact that you've decided to associate yourself with this busybody alone has cut your presidential ambition down by 20%. Where were her like when we were busy looking for power? She was in the camp of the NPP throwing shades. Today it is juicy and ready and the likes of you are helping them to enjoy where they did not sow when your own comrades who helped gain the power have been ignored. Enjoy it while it lasts."

@Shadrach Offome Quaicoe wrote

"This lady blocked me on X (Twitter) because I disagreed with one of her comments against the NDC. Footsoldiers fuo y3 sua nyansa paaa oooo."

Why are NDC supporters angry with Nana Aba?

According to some of the NDC supporters, Nana Aba Anamoah was one of the major anti-Mahama campaigners on social media during the 2024 presidential elections.

Nii Amarh Amarteifio, a known sympathiser of the NDC on social media, claimed Nana Aba Anamoah questioned the credibility of Musah Danquah’s poll because it favoured then-candidate John Mahama instead of her alleged preferred candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 elections.

He further alleged that she "went around with a microphone to coach and interview 6-year-old children to label Mahama as the Dumsor King on live TV."

"The big one was in September 2024 when the elections were near; she posted these exact words on her Twitter handle," he wrote.

"You keep typing JM and NDC under my post because you need your bosses to see that you are working. What I’m telling you is that the NDC’s claim to make Ghana better is a big joke, and they know it."

"If comrades vilified Sammy Gyamfi for giving Agradaa some small dollars, what do you have to say about Nana Aba Anamoah’s new endorsements from Okudzeto Ablakwa?" he questioned.

Nana Aba Anamoah shares an update on Nana Agradaa's condition after visiting the Nsawam Female Prison to make a donation. Image credit: @thenanaba, @ghonetv

Source: UGC

