Veteran Ghanaian politician Dr Kobina Arthur Kennedy has called for disciplinary action against Nana Akufo-Addo over his alleged poor leadership

He criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for ignoring Akufo-Addo's role in Ghana's economic challenges while seeking to expel Prof Frimpong-Boateng

Frimpong-Boateng had accused the NPP of deviating from its values and rigging the 2023 flagbearer elections, prompting backlash from the party

Veteran Ghanaian politician Dr Kobina Arthur Kennedy has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to subject Ghana's immediate past president, Nana Akufo-Addo, to the party's internal disciplinary mechanism.

Speaking in a recent interview with Channel One, Dr Arthur Kennedy stated that the NPP cannot credibly enforce discipline among some of its erring members while ignoring Akufo-Addo's poor governance, which culminated in economic hardship, allegations of corruption, and declining public trust.

Veteran Ghanaian politician, Dr Arthur Kennedy urges the NPP to sanction Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to a report on Ghanaweb, Dr Arthur Kennedy consequently called on the party to sanction the former president for ruining the NPP's reputation with his poor management of the country's affairs between 2017 and 2024.

He stressed that the party's internal disciplinary mechanism should not be applied selectively, demanding that every member whose conduct brings the party's enviable reputation into disrepute must be held accountable regardless of their status.

The veteran Ghanaian politician made these remarks in reaction to the NPP's move to expel Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng from the party.

Why NPP want to expel Frimpong-Boateng?

Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a renowned surgeon and former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, lamented the seeming decline of the NPP in an interview with Channel One TV.

He claimed the party has strayed from its founding values and no longer aligns with his beliefs.

Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng faces expulsion from NPP as General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong triggers the party's constitution.

When asked if he still considers himself a member of the party, Prof Frimpong-Boateng suggested that the party, as it stands now, doesn't align with his values.

“Not the fake one, the real one is a virtual thing, and the members are there in the background," he said.

Frimpong-Boateng further alleged that the party’s 2023 flagbearer election was marred by bribery, intimidation, and manipulation.

Following this, the NPP, in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, expressed its disquiet over the allegations made by the renowned surgeon.

It also rejected claims that the party's 2023 flagbearer race was rigged to favour one candidate over the others.

Consequently, the party said it had initiated steps to expel Prof Frimpong-Boateng from the party.

“The party unequivocally rejects Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s unfounded characterisation of the NPP and firmly denies his baseless and unsubstantiated allegations regarding the conduct of the 2023 presidential primary,” the statement read.

Tamakloe dares NPP to expell Frimpong-Boateng

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a founding member of the NPP, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe had challenged the party to expel Prof Frimpong-Boateng following his strong criticism of the party.

He said he supports Frimpong-Boateng's criticism of the party, stating that the comments by the former minister reflect the current happenings in the party.

Dr Tamakloe consequently vowed not to allow the current leadership of the NPP to destroy the party.

