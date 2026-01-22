Nana Agradaa's court appearance on January 21, 2026, drew fresh public attention after a Bible verse was spotted on her handkerchief as she was escorted to the prison service bus

The handwritten scripture, taken from 1 John 5 : 4 to 10, sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewing it as a sign of faith and hope , while others questioned its meaning

, The quiet moment turned an ordinary court exit into a national conversation about belief, endurance, and personal conviction

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, also known as Nana Agradaa, made her most recent court appearance on January 21, 2026, at the Amasaman High Court.

She appeared as part of her appeal against the 15 year prison sentence she is serving.

During that hearing, the court adjourned the appeal and set February 5, 2026, as the date for the judgment.

When proceedings ended, and she was being led out, the atmosphere around the court changed.

Cameras followed every step as prison officers escorted her towards the parked Ghana Prisons Service bus.

In her hand was a simple white handkerchief, but it was not just any cloth.

On it, Ghanaians spotted a carefully written Bible verse that soon became the main talking point.

The inscription was from 1 John 5:4 to 10.

1 John 5:4–10 says in the Bible:

4 For everyone born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith. 5 Who is it that overcomes the world except the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God? 6 This is the one who came by water and blood, Jesus Christ. He did not come by water only, but by water and blood. And the Spirit testifies, because the Spirit is the truth. 7 For there are three that testify:

8 the Spirit, the water and the blood; and the three are in agreement. 9 We accept human testimony, but God’s testimony is greater because it is the testimony God has given about his Son. 10 Whoever believes in the Son of God accepts this testimony. Whoever does not believe God has made him out to be a liar, because they have not believed the testimony God has given about his Son.

Netizens reacted to the Bible inscription

For some people watching, it was a sign that Mama Pat is still leaning on her faith in this difficult season, reminding herself that her story is not over yet.

Others saw it as a message to her followers, as if she were saying that faith remains her anchor, even in chains.

Some questioned her intentions, wondering if it was a sincere moment or a calculated one.

Whatever the opinion, that small handkerchief turned a routine court exit into a scene filled with emotion, reflection, and deeper conversation about faith, struggle, and second chances.

blezon design commented:

"God is taking her through a process for training; she will be out soon, stronger than before and filled with the holy Spirit."

Nana Agyeiwaa Appiah commented:

"Let’s take this to heart that no one is above the Law! One day you will be gripped, and u will look back and regret your actions! We plead for Mercy for her, hmmmmmmmmm This Life, Agradaa paaa nie."

Annette Bonsu commented:

"Her husband has really done well 🙏😊. Always with her during court proceedings 🥰."

Nana Kwame commented:

"Oh mama pat 😭🤲🏾hmmmm is life mama just believe that you will get out."

Awuraadjoa baby last commented:

"May God help you, Patricia, 🙏🙏🙏."'

