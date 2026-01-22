Popular Ghanaian social commentator Ralph St Williams has been involved in an accident

A video, which is now making the rounds, showed him at the hospital, seated in a wheelchair

Social media users who reacted to the video have wished the outspoken social commentator a speedy recovery

Admirers of social critic Ralph St Williams have been left worried after it was confirmed that the young man had been involved in the accident.

The disturbing news was made known on Ralph St Williams’ Facebook page around noon on Tuesday, January 22, 2026.

Ralph, who was involved in a motorcycle accident, was seen in a hospital room, seated in a wheelchair, looking visibly distraught as he reeled in pain.

The video, which has generated a lot of reactions, was captioned: "Ralph sent to hospital after being involved in an Okada accident this morning."

This unfortunate news comes at a time when Ralph has been trending recently over his actions and utterances.

Notable among them is his decision to question Steven Adom Duah for not prioritising the building of a factory over a church auditorium.

Ralph St Williams was last year accused of assaulting a nursat the Rigde Hospital. Photo credit:@ GARH, Ridge/Facebook,@Ralph De FellowGhanaian/Facebook

Ralph's incident at Ridge Hospital

Many also remember the last time Ralph stormed the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, commonly referred to as the Ridge Hospital, in August last year, accusing the staff of being unprofessional in their performance of their duties.

This comes as he claimed patients at the hospital were not receiving adequate care.

Ralph was later accused by one of the nurses of assault, which he vehemently denied.

Watch the video below:

Peeps pray for Ralph

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have wished the John Mahama fanatic a speedy recovery.

Yaw Boateng Mahama stated:

“I wish you a speedy recovery. Sorry, my brother from another mother.”

Nana Kwame Asare replied:

“This one too, you dey tag President or you want make dem dash you the hospital?”

Numo Tetteh added:

“You have been given my car, so why are you not using it and instead are picking Okada?”

Nana Offei Ohene-Fianko added:

“Speedy recovery, bro. Hope this time the nurses are taking care of you nicely. Please let us know if they are doing everything right. Much love, bro.”

Slow But Sure asked:

"Did the accident happen before or after Ibrahim Mahama gave you the car?If before, then where was the car?"

Obaapa Constance added:

"Wishing you strength and positivity as you recover. May every day bring you closer to good health. Sending warm thoughts and best wishes your way! Get well soon, and know that we're all thinking of you."

Ralph calls out John Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social critic Ralph St Williams has publicly slammed President John Mahama.

This comes as he urged the President, calling on the leader to tackle youth employment in the country by turning sanitation problems into job opportunities.

He made a clarion call to the President to consider creating jobs for the youth by turning environmental problems into employment opportunities, adding that the sanitation sector is robust enough to absorb the majority of the country's unemployed youth

