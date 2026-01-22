Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, sparked reactions after a video showed him walking past a prison bus without appearing to glance at his jailed wife

The awkward moment occurred on January 21, 2026, at the Amasaman High Court after the televangelist’s appeal hearing was adjourned to February 5, 2026

The video stirred heavy reactions online, with many Ghanaians describing Asiamah’s reaction as a painful reminder of the preacher’s current ordeal

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, bypassing his wife in a prison bus without appearing to take a look at her, has stirred sorrow on social media.

Angel Asiamah appears to walk past Nana Agradaa's prison bus without taking a glimpse inside, sparking strong reactions online. Image credit: @stonemediagh, @spotlytemedia

Source: TikTok

The controversial Ghanaian preacher was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025, after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

Her conviction stemmed from a 2022 church service during which she took large sums of money from church attendees under the guise of 'doubling' those amounts.

Nana Agradaa appears at Amasaman High Court

Despite her incarceration, the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion's International Ministry has continued to regularly appear in court.

On January 21, 2026, she attended a hearing related to her appeal against the Circuit Court judgment against her at the Amasaman High Court.

In a video shared by blogger GH Brain on his official TikTok page on January 21, 2026, Nana Agradaa arrived in the custody of several prison officers in a Coastal bus.

With her face covered, she was escorted by the officers into the courtroom for her hearing.

The trial judge adjourned the appeal to February 5, after which the preacher was once more escorted by the officers from the courtroom back into the bus.

Below is a Facebook video of Nana Agradaa appearing at the Amasaman Circuit Court for her appeal hearing.

Angel Asiamah ‘snubs’ Nana Agradaa at court

In a video that has gone viral from the court premises, Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, walked by the prison bus after his wife had been transported inside for her trip back to Nsawam.

He appeared to be deep in thought and walked by the bus without appearing to take a glimpse inside to say a final goodbye before she was taken away.

Angel Asiamah’s decision not to watch his wife in the prison bus stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians claiming he did not take a look at her because the sight of her current condition was too painful to bear.

The Facebook video of Angel Asiamah appearing to walk past Nana Agradaa in a prison bus is below.

Nana Agradaa appears before the Amasaman High Court on January 21, 2026, for an appeal hearing against her 15-year conviction. Image credit: TodaysTV, @originalagradaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa displays emotion at Amasaman Court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa appeared distraught and emotional as she departed the Amasaman High Court after her appeal hearing.

In a video, the televangelist, who is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence, was seen with a handkerchief to her face, appearing to wipe away the tears.

The video of Nana Agradaa in an emotionally charged state over her current predicament stirred sorrowful reactions among Ghanaians who saw the video.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh