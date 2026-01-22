A new update has been issued regarding Ralph St Williams, who was involved in an accident

A video showed him narrating the circumstances leading to the accident and thanking the people who came to his aid

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have wished the outspoken social commentator and activist a speedy recovery

Ghanaian activist, Ralph St Williams, is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital after it was earlier reported that he had been involved in a motorcycle accident.

A new video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the immediate aftermath of the accident scene, where Ralph, wearing a top and jeans, was seated on the paved floor trying to assess the level of injuries sustained.

Ghanaian activist, Ralph St Williams, speaks for the first time after being involved in a motorcycle accident. Photo credit: Ralph St Williams/Facebook

With a look of disbelief and sorrow, the activist complained to a bystander about the nature of the road, stressing that he had earlier suffered a similar accident while riding his motorcycle not too long ago.

"Yesterday I used this road and something happened, today, too. See what has happened to bystanders," he said.

He then thanked the bystander for coming to his aid in his time of distress.

Ralph was involved in a motorcycle accident

Netizens were left worried after Ralph St Williams, on his Facebook page on Tuesday, January 22, 2026, announced that he had been involved in a motorcycle accident.

A video accompanying the post showed him in a ward, seated in a wheelchair.

Ghanaian activist gives details surrouding the road accident: Photo credit: @Ralph De FellowGhanaian/Facebook

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 5,000 views and comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Ralph's injury

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video urged the social commentator to be careful, while also wishing him a speedy recovery.

Massup Timberland stated:

"Ralph, be careful. Ghana was here before you were born; life is precious."

Ahmed Moura:

"Where is your helmet?"

Odogwu Americano added:

"Yes, your story is not adding up, my gee."

Bernie Boat stated:

"You go around lambasting people for not doing the right thing, meanwhile you are also not doing the right thing. Where's your helmet? How were you riding the motor? Work on yourself before you go to others. In all, speedy recovery, man."

Focus Baye Ciessey indicated:

"Bro, please be careful with something. Please stop joking; don’t take it lightly. I know you’re very deep, man, so you understand what I mean. Please check things fast."

Zigler Ike advised:

"If it is real, Mr. Ralph, you need to take some spiritual bath."

Pac Anokye wrote:

"Tell the politicians to provide a good transport system, such as trains and buses, and say no to Okada, because they are driving V8s."

Ralph commends Ibrahim Mahama for his generosity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social critic Ralph St Williams earned the praises of billionaire businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

Reacting to the news that the brother of Ibrahim Mahama had gifted him a car, the outspoken activist broke the news, denying ever receiving a car gift from the business mogul.

He, however, praised the tycoon for his generosity and thanked Ibrahim Mahama's wife for being equally kind-hearted and supporting her husband.

