Veteran Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has stirred reactions on social media after sharing a video of her son

The video showed her 12-year-old boy, Okomfo Black, appearing as a panelist on the program Sports Arena on Hitz FM on January 22, 2026

Mzbel praised her son’s wisdom, intelligence, and poise to rub shoulders with experienced journalists, stirring positive reactions on social media

Ghanaian musician Mzbel’s 12-year-old son, Okomfo Black, has stirred reactions on social media after appearing as a panellist on a radio program.

Mzbel praises 12-year-old son, Okomfo Black, as he appears on Hitz FM's sports show on January 22, 2026. Image credit: Mzbel

In a video shared by the veteran singer on Facebook on January 22, 2026, Okomfo Black could be seen on the set of Hitz FM as one of the panellists on the show Sports Arena.

He could be heard delivering analysis on the UEFA Champions League matches that took place on January 21, particularly referring to Arsenal following their impressive 3-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro.

"They (Arsenal) are going to win the Champions League, because it doesn't look like PSG would stop them, it doesn't look like anyone is stopping them. Arteta is now bringing everyone out. He knows what he's doing, he's not just trying things out. When he does something, he has a plan behind it, and it always works for him," he said.

Mzbel proudly shared the video with a caption praising her son’s excellence at such a young age.

"So proud of my son @okomfoblack. Youngest sports panelist on Sports Arena, Hitz FM, wisdom, confidence, and passion beyond his years," she wrote.

Source: YEN.com.gh