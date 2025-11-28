Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife, Ruby, drew significant attention with their stylish arrival at Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ state funeral on November 28, 2025

A viral video captured them engaged in an awkward exchange as the businessman appeared to be leaving his wife behind

The video stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising Ruby's beauty, style and intelligence

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife, Ruby, grabbed attention with their appearance at Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ funeral.

Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife, Ruby, arrive at the state funeral for former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. Image credit: @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

The final funeral rites for the former first lady occurred on November 28, 2025, at the Black Star Square (formerly Independence Square) in Accra.

Numerous prominent Ghanaians attended the solemn event to pay their last respects to the founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement and first lady of Ghana between June 4, 1979, and September 24, 1979, and between December 31, 1981, and January 7, 2001.

Dignitaries spotted at the event include President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Naa Torshie Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Manhyia MP Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), and Ghana's Deputy Minister of Defence, Brogya Genfi.

Kwame Bediako’s wife storms Nana Konadu’s funeral

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife, Ruby, arrived in style at the funeral of the former first lady.

The businessman was dressed in an all-black ceremonial suit that carried his signature military-like flamboyance, featuring elaborate metallic embellishments along the sleeves, and ornate fastenings across the chest.

Nana Kwame Bediako's wife also grabbed attention in a beautifully tailored black gown, accessorised with a small black clutch, and with her hair styled in soft waves.

An awkward exchange occurred at the event when Cheddar appeared to leave his wife behind with his long strides, forcing her to subtly signal him with a slight touch on his bicep.

Ghanaians praised Ruby Bediako for her beauty and sense of style, while also hailing her for her intelligence in capturing her husband’s attention in an understated manner.

Nana Kwame Bediako’s wife stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video of Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife at Nana Konadu’s funeral.

Samuel Antwi said:

"She's really smart, she alerted the husband to stop walking fast, but pretended to remove something from the shirt. ☺♥️."

Kaakyire wrote:

"The man was walking faster so the woman intended to alert him that he was with a lady. The reason for the tapping."

Kwansima AB commented:

"Ruby, this lady was so popular during her days at Mfantsiman Girls that those of us in other schools in the Central Region heard about her beauty."

Nana Kwame Bediako attends the launch of Osei Kwame Despite's museum launch in a vintage Bugatti Atlantic. Image credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Nana Kwame Bediako flaunts vintage Bugatti

Source: YEN.com.gh