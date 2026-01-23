A legal document from the Accra High Court showed that highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, died without a registered will

The court records confirmed that no will was found, suggesting that intestate succession laws will govern property distribution

Netizens who saw the document expressed mixed opinions on Daddy Lumba's lack of a will and its implications for his family

A document from the High Court of Justice, Probate and Administration Division in Accra, indicates that Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly called Daddy Lumba, died without a registered will.

Court documents show Daddy Lumba died without a will. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba

Source: Facebook

A document online, which was dated January 19, 2026, showed that someone conducted a search at the court's registry to find out if Daddy Lumba deposited a last will and testament before he passed away.

Under the first inquiry on the document, which asks whether the late musician had a will on record, the response was:

“No Record,” written in capital letters and a red pen.

This implies that no will was found in the registry at the time of the search.

The other inquiries, such as the date the will was deposited, the person who deposited it and, the lawyer who prepared it, were all left blank. There was only a dash with the red pen to indicate that there were no responses to these questions. This possibly further suggests that no official will was available in the court’s records.

The search was endorsed by the Registrar of the High Court on January 19, 2026, and is connected to proceedings concerning the administration of Daddy Lumba’s estate.

If Daddy Lumba indeed died without a will, it means his estate may be distributed under Ghana’s intestate succession laws.

Netizens react to Daddy Lumba's non-existent will

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the finding that Daddy Lumba died without a will. Read them below:

Ama Ni said:

"That is why they forcibly made her second wife."

Agya Kawodeê wrote:

"Then the second wife, if any, is the winner. Because under PNDC Law 111, the children get the lion’s share of the property in situations like this. And since her children are many children, when the children’s share is divided, her children win. From the portion meant for the spouse(s), she also gets 50%. I now understand why there are so many court cases."

Elizabeth Mensah said:

"Her excellency Mrs Akosua Serwaa Fosu will win her appeal because all indications show positive signs, and where on earth did Abusuapeni get the idea to say that in Lumbas will he said we should cover his face 😉 😀 another evidence for lawyer Kusi."

Offinsoman Mayor wrote:

"So there is no will. Where did he say they should cover his face when he died? 😀😀.Herh Ghana."

Gibbours Strokes said:

"Didn't Abusuapanin say Daddy Lumba's lawyers informed him through Odo broni that he had made a will. Part of the will was to cover his face, according to Odo Broni and lawyers. 😂 Year by this time de3, CK Akonnor would have sold all unknown properties, lands, buildings and business properties with Odo Broni and Abusuapanin Tupac. Agye ta!"

Kwesi Boakye wrote:

"You were unwell. You knew you were dying, well enough to have asked that your face be covered. Yet you left no will ??"

Yao Adu Asamoah said:

"Is it compulsory to keep a WILL with the court registry?"

Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's three children break their silence on their rumoured feud with their mother. Photo source: DADDY LUMBA, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Akosua Serwaa's children break silence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's three children reacted to speculations surrounding their relationship with their mother amid her legal dispute.

In a press release, the late Daddy Lumba's children declared their stance on their mother's ongoing legal battles with Odo Broni.

Akosua Serwaa's children's response to the rumours triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh