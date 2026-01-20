The three children of the late highlife musician Daddy Lumba and his eldest widow, Akosua Serwaa, have broken their silence amid speculation that they are feuding with their mother over her legal dispute with Odo Broni.

Daddy Lumba: Akosua Serwaa's Children Break Silence On Rumoured Feud With Their Mother

Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara were recently in Ghana to bid farewell and pay their last respects to their late father at his burial service in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Their mother, Akosua Serwaa and some immediate members of the late Daddy Lumba's family, including his eldest sister, Ernestina Fosu, failed to attend the burial on Saturday, December 13, 2025, due to a dispute over the funeral arrangements

Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a publicised dispute since his demise at 60 on July 26, 2025, and the one-week observance, which was also held on Saturday, August 30.

Amid the confusion, the late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based wife, Odo Broni.

In her lawsuit, she asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the Ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The court's decision did not satisfy the late musician's first widow, who has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ghana.

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings, some supporters of Akosua Serwaa have criticised her children for not publicly backing their mother in her fight.

They alleged that the late Daddy Lumba's three children had cut ties with their mother and were at loggerheads with her due to her decision to go to court.

Supporters of Odo Broni have also made several allegations against businessman Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) and his wife, Amanda Agyapong.

Akosua Serwaa's children deny rumoured feud

In a press statement released on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Akosua Serwaa's children denied the rumours of a feud with their mother, stating that they were concerned about the comments and insinuations.

They dismissed speculations that they had plotted to get their mother arrested for speaking or writing on their behalf. They also slammed critics over their allegations against Kenpong because of his support for their mother.

Akosua Serwaa's children noted that they had a strong relationship with their mother and regularly communicated with her daily.

The three children also slammed critics over some unsavoury remarks about their late father, Daddy Lumba, and their entire family.

