Ghanaian bride Regina's brothers assisted her in getting dressed on her special day by acting as her bridesmen

The handsome men looked regal in kente ensembles for a beautiful transition video before the main traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on the special bond between the bride and her brothers on Facebook

A young Ghanaian bride has caused a stir online after choosing her brothers to serve as her bridemen instead of traditional bridesmaids.

The five siblings have generated massive buzz on social media after videos of them having fun before and after the wedding surfaced online.

5 bridesmen show off their dance moves

The fair-skinned Ghanaian bride, Regina, and her bridemen nearly broke the internet with their energetic dance moves.

In a viral video filmed ahead of the main wedding, the siblings were spotted rocking stylish, silky bridal robes as they posed confidently for the cameras.

Regina stood out in an orange corseted gown with long sleeves, beautifully designed with shiny brocade fabric.

Ghanaian bride rocks stylish kente gown

For her traditional wedding, the beautiful bride turned heads in a colourful, beaded kente gown. She looked like a goddess in the cut-out halterneck, body-flattering ensemble as she tied the knot with the love of her life.

Regina completed her look with bold makeup and a short, coloured hairstyle that enhanced her glow.

Her bridemen also looked dashing in unique kente outfits as they proudly supported their sister on her big day.

Bridemen dress bride at traditional wedding

The bride’s brothers further courted attention online after videos captured their strong bond and support. While two of them carried gifts for guests, the others were seen carefully wiping Regina’s face to prevent sweat from ruining her makeup.

The five siblings were also seen whispering into each other's ears in the viral video, which has sparked conversation on Facebook.

Ghanaian groom praises bride before the wedding

The handsome groom also went viral after showering his bride with praises in a heartwarming video.

He described his newlywed wife, Regina, as a beautiful woman with a voluptuous figure and an excellent sense of fashion.

The groom stole the spotlight at the wedding in a colourful kente wrap, complemented by gold jewellery and a black Mobutu hat.

Reactions as bride's brothers act as bridesmen

Some social media users have applauded the handsome brothers for making sure their sister had the best day of her life at her traditional wedding ceremony. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mag Appiah

"Eii her husband better not misbehave."

Adwoa Gyimah commented:

"Was the groom able to take his bride home? Coz the brothers aint joking."

Esther Ekpo stated:

"My brothers will just run away; saying am shy."

Praise Jonah stated:

"Dem take Dey work serious."

Nana Bronzy stated:

"Eeeei, the husband has a case."

