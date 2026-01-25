Presidential aide for Protocol, Amanda Okyere, has quietly proved that decency and style can go hand in hand without being loud or overdone

The phenomenal woman has, over the years, made Ghanaians fall in love with her looks as she promotes local fashion brands

Some social media users have commented on Amanda Okyere's classy looks and hairstyles on Instagram

Ghanaian female politician Amanda Okyere has become synonymous with style, class, and elegance.

The Presidential Aide for Protocol has steadily risen through the ranks of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), earning admiration for her exceptional leadership qualities, professionalism, and graceful personality.

Amanda Okyere inspires youth with decent style

Amanda Okyere Kwatia, popularly known as Amanda Okyere, consistently earns admiration from young politicians, students, and followers for her refined sense of fashion.

Known for her effortless elegance, the Suhum parliamentary candidate was recently spotted in a short-sleeved, corseted African print dress that perfectly highlighted her polished look.

As an advocate for female-owned Ghanaian fashion brands, Amanda Okyere proudly wore a piece from Office and Co, the clothing brand owned by media personality Serwaa Amihere.

The style influencer kept her look simple yet striking with mild makeup, bold red lipstick, and a neatly side-parted frontal lace hairstyle.

The Instagram photos of Amanda Okyere in a stylish outfit are below:

Amanda Okyere bosses it up in pantsuit

Amanda Okyere’s fashion sense remains refreshingly unpredictable, a trait her fans admire deeply. In another photoshoot, she exuded authority and confidence in a pink blazer paired with perfectly tailored trousers.

Her classy hairstyle and bold lipstick reinforced her status as one of Ghana’s most stylish young female politicians.

Fashion lovers couldn’t stop admiring her elegant footwear, a wardrobe staple for women of substance.

The Instagram photos of Amanda Okyere in a stylish outfit are below:

Amanda Okyere commands respect in a red dress

Although she may not appear on television screens daily, Amanda Okyere is among the high-profile staff at the Flagstaff House, coordinating both public and private state events.

For one such duty, she made a powerful fashion statement in a red dress adorned with floral details on the sleeves symbolising her passion and dedication to her work.

She paired the look with simple yet elegant heels, maintaining a professional appearance as she oversaw activities and coordinated with her team.

The Instagram photos of Amanda Okyere in a stylish outfit are below:

Amanda Okyere celebrates birthday in white gown

The founder of the Amanda Foundation marked her birthday in 2025 with breathtaking photos. The NDC’s Deputy Director of Logistics looked angelic in a white, figure-flattering gown with dramatic floor-sweeping sleeves.

True to the saying “simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,” Amanda accessorised the look with exquisite earrings. In another birthday photo, she wowed in a black lace ruched gown, subtly encouraging others to work hard and pursue their dreams.

"Dear Father, thank you for the gift of life and for bringing me to another year. I am grateful for all the lessons learned and the experiences I've had. As I celebrate my birthday I am so grateful for all the blessings you've given me, both big and small. As I step into this new year, I ask for your continued guidance and wisdom. Help me to make choices that align with your will and to live a life that is pleasing to you. May your peace and love fill my heart always."

The Instagram photos are below:

Amanda Okyere exudes confidence at state event

Amanda Okyere once again showcased why Ghanaian fashion deserves global recognition. At a state event held on March 6, 2025, she was photographed in a two-piece African print outfit, top and skirt, beautifully accented with unique black lace detailing.

She completed the look with a chic short hairstyle and drew attention with her Dolce & Gabbana belt and bag, further cementing her reputation as a style icon in Ghanaian politics.

The Instagram photos are below:

