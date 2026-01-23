Ghanaians have been left heartbroken as the story of an elderly woman raising her orphaned grandson goes viral across social media

The woman shared her struggles, explaining she was left to care for her grandson after he lost his mother at birth and father months earlier

Struggling with health issues, the elderly grandmother washes dirty clothes daily to provide for herself and her grandson, stressing her harsh reality

Ghanaians have been moved by the heartrending story of an elderly woman trying to raise her orphaned grandson.

Elderly woman pleads for help while raising orphaned grandson amid health struggles. Image credit: Aljazeera, The News Minutes

Source: UGC

The story has sparked conversations across social media, as many sympathise with the struggles she faces daily.

According to the viral Instagram video shared by @zionfelixdotcom, the baby lost his mother during childbirth, and tragically, his father had died eight months before his birth.

Left with no parents, the child now depends entirely on his grandmother, who is elderly, frail, and battling serious health challenges.

Despite her condition, she has taken on the responsibility of providing for him with unwavering determination.

Her life is a constant struggle. She survives by washing other people’s clothes, often leaving her weak and exhausted, just to put food on the table for both herself and the child.

Their small home is in poor condition, with no electricity, leaking roofs, and walls that cannot protect them from the rain. When storms come, the water pours into their living space, forcing them to huddle together in one corner for shelter.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Grandmother battles sickness while raising grandson

In a tearful account shared online, the woman detailed her daily struggles, emphasising how difficult it is to provide basic needs while battling her own health issues.

She pleaded for support, explaining that every small gesture can make a meaningful difference in her grandson’s life.

Many Ghanaians have been quick to respond, sending words of comfort and reaching out with offers of help. Social media users and bloggers have amplified her story, sharing her plea for assistance.

One popular Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, encouraged contributions through mobile money to help reduce her burden.

"The grandmother is weak, sick, and pleading for help to take care of herself and this orphaned child. 🙏 Please let us support them. Nothing is too small. MTN: 0245823977 Name: Agnes Offei," he wrote

Grandmother's living condition stirs reactions

Concerned Ghanaians have thronged the comment section, sharing their support for the elderly woman, with some even donating to help care for the small family.

bells_electronics wrote:

"Grandma, don’t cry, koraa, we got you. I have sent my money now."

qween_vee commented:

"I don’t have much, but I’ve sent the little I can. This is heartbreaking 💔."

Abennasl wrote:

"Awww this breaks my heart so much. May you receive the help you seek..🙏🏾🙏🏾 Sometimes I ask myself so many questions regarding why some people are so rich that they don’t even know what to do with money, and others are suffering to even feed?😢 but the answer remains the same “you can’t question God”…I pray everyone that donates to her today gets back in thousand folds as the word of God says givers never lack❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Kwame Thomas, the grandson of Ghana's first President, Kwame Nkrumah, makes a rare public appearance. Photo credit: Keystone/Getty Image & @alex.tagoe/Facebook

Source: UGC

Kwame Nkrumah's grandson makes rare public appearance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a photo of one of Kwame Nkrumah's grandchildren, Kwame Thomas Melega, has surfaced online and got many talking about his looks and what he can do in the Ghanaian political space.

Nkrumah was the first Prime Minister of the Gold Coast and subsequently President of Ghana.

He served as Prime Minister of the Gold Coast from 1952 until 1957 and then as President from 1957 to 1966, when he was ousted by a coup d'état.

Source: YEN.com.gh