Popular American streamer IShowSpeed arrived in Accra on January 25, 2026, as part of his widely followed ‘Speed Does Africa’ tour

He received a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport, where the Ghana Bikers Association turned up in large numbers

The videos of IShowSpeed's arrival in Ghana have stirred excitement on social media, with many sharing their thoughts on his visit

Popular American streamer IShowSpeed has stirred excitement on social media after he touched down in Accra on January 25, 2026.

The content creator, born Darren Watkins Jnr, has grabbed global attention with his first-ever visit to the African continent dubbed ‘Speed Does Africa’.

The livestreamed event, which started on December 29, has seen him visit multiple African countries, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini, and Senegal.

Following his Benin trip, it was announced that the global phenomenon intended to visit Ghana as the next step of his tour.

IShowSpeed receives rousing welcome in Ghana

The popular streamer touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra late on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Before his arrival, members of the Ghana Bikers Association arrived in their numbers to deliver a memorable welcome to IShowSpeed.

Videos showed them riding around and showing off their skills, creating a buoyant atmosphere at the airport.

Below is an Instagram video of Ghanaian bikers preparing to welcome IShowSpeed at the Kotoka International Airport.

IShowSpeed reacts to biker's convoy

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of GhKwaku, the American streamer could be seen after touching down in Ghana.

He shared the first video of himself from his car as he left the airport for his hotel before he started his stream on January 26.

As he drove away, he was accompanied on both sides of the road by the Ghanaian bikers, who served as an unofficial convoy.

IShowSpeed expressed excitement at seeing the convoy, pointing out how charged the atmosphere was even before he started streaming.

The Instagram videos of IShowSpeed's arrival in Ghana are below.

Reactions to IShowSpeed’s arrival in Ghana

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the videos showing IShowSpeed’s arrival in Ghana.

iamnaaadomakyerekuah said:

"You see the way he is happy, no one should ask him for money, or else you will be banished from the country 😂😂😂😂😂."

abenaboampongmaa wrote:

"Nigerians will wake up to see beautiful scenes on their screens."

max_will005 commented:

"Maybe Ghana will be his best."

IShowSpeed visits Nigeria on African tour

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed had landed in Nigeria on January 22, 2026, as part of his African tour dubbed Speed Does Africa.

In a video, a visibly excited crowd of Nigerians was seen chasing the convoy of the American streamer, trying to get his attention by calling out his name.

However, the popular American streamer was left disappointed after he discovered that the group of people was begging him to give them some cash.

