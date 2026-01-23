Ambassador Kojo Choi’s daughter captured massive online attention after a video of her speaking fluent Twi went viral

Her father joked that she learned Twi faster than Korean or English, sparking hilarious reactions and comments from Ghanaians online

The adorable family video earned Ambassador Kojo Choi praise for passing on Ghanaian culture to his young family

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kojo Choi has captured the admiration of many Ghanaians after a heartwarming video showed his young daughter speaking fluent Twi with confidence and ease.

Ambassador Kojo Choi’s daughter amazes many by speaking fluent Twi. Image credit: Kojo Choi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The adorable moment, which quickly spread across social media, sparked smiles and pride as viewers celebrated the child’s strong connection to Ghanaian culture.

The Ambassador shared that his adorable daughter is not yet fluent in English or Korean, but impressively speaks Twi with ease.

He explained that this is a conscious effort on his part, as he believes language plays a vital role in shaping identity and belonging.

According to him, grounding his child in Twi allows her to fully appreciate Ghana’s values, traditions, and way of life from an early age.

"She may not speak yet, but her heart already understands. Not English. Not Korean. But Twi. At 20 months, she smiles at the language of Ghana, the language of belonging," the ambassador shared on his Facebook page on Friday, January 23, 2026.

"The land that raised me is now gently shaping my daughter. Ghana to the world. Ghana to the next generation," His Excellency added.

Watch the X video below.

About Kojo Choi, the South Korean turn Ghanaian

Kojo Choi, a Ghanaian with Korean roots, has been named Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to the Republic of South Korea by President John Dramani Mahama.

President John Mahama names businessman Kojo Choi as Ghana’s ambassador-designate to South Korea. Photo Credit: Kojo Choi

Source: Facebook

Known for his contributions to business, art, and athletics, Kojo Choi’s deep connection with Ghana began at age 14, when he moved from South Korea to West Africa.

Since then, he has become a familiar name in both the tech and cultural spaces, often spotlighting the country on international platforms.

His designation as a possible ambassador is a reflection of his long-standing commitment to Ghana’s growth.

With over two decades of experience in business and investment across West Africa, Choi has helped elevate Ghana’s global profile in key areas, including fintech, art, and sports.

Who is Ghana's ambassador-designate Kojo Choi?

Choi began his academic journey at the SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College in Tema and later pursued a degree in Business Administration at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Kojo Choi, Ghana's ambassador-designate to South Korea, is known for his role in sectors like art and fintech. Photo source: Kojo Choi

Source: Facebook

Kojo Choi founded PaySwitch Ghana Ltd, which is Ghana’s first third-party processor for international card schemes.

He also founded Art Africa, a cultural and gallery centre based in Accra, which showcases and promotes artists from Ghana and across the African continent.

Kojo is also known to be a golfer. He won the Men’s Group A title at the 2023 MTN Ghana Invitational Golf Tournament, held at the Achimota Golf Club.

Following the announcement of his new role, Choi shared a touching message on Facebook reflecting on his life’s journey, from his Korean childhood to his Ghanaian identity, and how his story has unfolded through grace and purpose.

“I took root in Korea, was transplanted to Ghana, and there, my life grew and began to bear fruit. Originally, I thought three children would be enough. That was my plan. But God had something far more abundant in store: He gave us six beautiful children, exceeding even the Ghanaian average. When our fifth child was born, I truly thought, ‘This is perfect.’ So we named her Anna, a name that in our hearts meant, ‘No more children.’ But Anna somehow became ‘Another'.

And God surprised us with a sixth child, another miracle. At the time, I believed our high five was complete. But now I can’t imagine life without our sixth. Had we stopped at five, what a loss it would have been. She is pure joy, so beautiful, so precious. There were moments when I wondered, ‘Lord, is this really the best?’ But looking back, I see now. Every step was leading us closer to His best. Trust in the Lord. The best is yet to come.”

Kojo Choi's Facebook message is included below:

His words captured the humility, depth, and faith that have shaped his path, qualities that now follow him into this important diplomatic role.

Kojo Choi designated ambassador to South Korea

YEN.com.gh also recently reported on Kojo Choi being appointed as Ghana’s new ambassador-designate to the Republic of South Korea.

He has extensive business experience spanning telecommunications, fintech, marketing communications, diplomacy, and consultancy.

Source: YEN.com.gh