Popular American streamer IShowSpeed touched down in Nigeria as part of his Africa Tour

A video showing his reaction after some guys chased his convoy, asking for money, caught the attention of many

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on his ongoing Africa tour

Famous American streamer IShowSpeed landed in Nigeria as part of his Africa Tour dubbed Speed Does Africa.

As usual, the 21-year-old engages with the crowd anywhere he goes, and Nigeria was no different.

An incident which has now gone viral and has generated huge talking points online showed a group of men in a visibly excited crowd chasing the convoy of the American streamer, eagerly trying to get his attention by calling out his name and muttering some words.

IShowSpeed then tried to get a clear understanding of what they were saying, only to realise they were asking if he could gift them some money.

His initial reaction seemed to suggest he was disappointed as he suddenly frowned, after which he asked if giving them dollars would be okay.

The 21-year old arrived in Nigeria on January 21, 2025, where he livestreamed his birthday celebration and rejoiced in getting 50 million subscribers on YouTube.

IShowSpeed to tour Ghana

The Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, meanwhile, took to X to express joy over the decision of IShowSpeed to come to Ghana as part of his Africa tour.

He posted a flyer suggesting fun activities planned for the American streamer in a quest to make his time in the country a memorable one.

Already, a local automobile company, Kantanka Automobile, has reached out to IShowSpeed, expressing interest in having him visit their showroom and use their vehicles during his tour in Ghana.

IShowSpeed has visited Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Senegal

At the time of writing this report, the video of iShowSpeed’s reaction to the crowd asking him for money had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to iShowSpeed’s tour of Africa

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views over the incident.

CR7_Footy opined:

"No let Ghanaians see this video."

OG Chidex indicated:

"I’m proud of Nigeria, no hiding anything, country don spoil true true."

Somzy reacted:

"Nigerians must… we beg. I know it is not easy nowadays, but let's try and make something for ourselves."

Kantry Boss opined:

"You will never see this in Ghana."

