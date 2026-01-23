Ebo Noah is once again in the news after being granted bail by the Adenta Circuit Court on January 15, 2026

A new video that has gone viral showed the content creator in an excited mood as he conversed with a young man in public

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed joy that the young man had been released and was enjoying life

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Self-styled Ghanaian prophet Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, has been sighted in public for the first time after being granted bail.

A now-viral video sighted on the TikTok page of @osikaninanawiafebello showed a young man seated in a car, looking visibly excited on seeing Ebo Noah in person.

Ebo Noah makes a public appearance after being granted bGH₵100,000 bail with two sureties. Photo source: @osikaninanawiafebello/TikTok, @ebonoah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Beaming wih smile, he expressed joy at meeting the social media personality

Ebo Noah, dressed in a shirt, jokingly recited his popular catchphrases as he playfully asked persons desirous of joining the 'ark' to ensure they have an invite.

The video, which has raked in over 15,000 views and 10 comments, was captioned: "Guys, I met the most trending person on December 2025… EBO NOAH"

Ebo Noah granted bail

Ebo Noah was granted bail with two sureties following his second court hearing in Accra on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

This comes as he and an alleged accomplice were brought before the Adenta Circuit Court at Frafraha, Accra, after spending two weeks in police custody.

The content creator had also undergone a psychiatric assessment at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital after his last court appearance on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Details of Ebo Noah’s arrest

Ebo Noah was reportedly apprehended on the instruction of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, by the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team.

He was then charged with false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news with the intent to cause fear and panic.

Ebo Noah's arrest was related to his doomsday prophecy, which failed to materialise on Christmas Day.

Ebo Noah went viral in Ghana and worldwide a few months ago after videos of him building multiple structures, which appeared to be several arks in Elmina, surfaced on social media.

Ebo Noah appears in public with a new Mercedes-Benz ahead of his December 25 prophecy. Photo source: @ebo_noah

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Ebo Noah’s public appearance

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on seeing Ebo Noah in public. Others also expressed hope that the charges levelled against him by the state would ultimately be dropped

Yaw Dwarkwaa reacted:

"I am happy he is out and enjoying life. He seems to be in high spirits, and that is all that matters."

God First stated:

"But look at how he looks ooo."

Ebo Noah’s background information

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that background information on Ebo Noah surfaced after his arrest on December 31, 2025, over his failed doomsday prophecy.

Chief Superintendent Seth Sewornu, in an interview with Blakk Rasta, detailed the charges the self-styled prophet faced after his arrest.

He also provided information on Ebo Noah’s education and employment history.

Source: YEN.com.gh