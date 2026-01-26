Ghanaian musician Ofori Amponsah has opened up about his memorable relationship with the late Daddy Lumba.

The highlife singer recalled a time during his senior high school days when he had to choose between his education and his passion for music.

Ofori Amponsah explains why Daddy Lumba made him a school dropout. Photo credit: @oforiamponsah.

Ofori Amponsah says Lumba made school dropout

In a viral interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Ofori Amponsah shared fond memories of Daddy Lumba and how his rising fame in school caused unexpected trouble.

He explained that he often skipped school to record songs with Daddy Lumba, jumping over school walls on Saturdays while other students were allowed to watch live entertainment programmes.

One day, the school happened to air a programme featuring him, and students couldn’t contain their excitement, shouting his name loudly. The headmaster, curious about the commotion, tried to locate Ofori Amponsah, but he was nowhere to be found.

This incident ultimately led to the headmaster sacking him from Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS) before he even had a chance to explain himself.

Reactions as KOSS sacks Ofori Amponsah

Some Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions after they watched Ofori Amponsah's trending interview on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Cassandra Anarfi commented:

"And you couldn't go to his last respect."

Isaac Otchere commented:

"You later accused him of stealing your songs, but failed to know that at that time, he had to headline those songs as a means of marketing since he was the superstar at the time. Trust me if u had released those Aunty Ataa songs alone, it would have flopped big time."

King Size commented:

"Ofori is so humble. I really admire him a lot."

Mensah Benedict stated:

"Ofori Amponsah's music is the only Ghanaian music played in Ivory Coast."

March Veri Own commented:

"I'm watching with Ayisha Modi."

Maiila Ali stated:

"My favourite Ghanaian musician of all time."

Odeneho Kentinka commented:

"God bless you Mr. Ofori"

Kwaku Ansu Mensah stated:

"Ofori I met you last week at JFK. You were boarding to Seattle. Hope you good."

Ofori Amponsah and the late Daddy Lumba pose for a photoshoot after attending a star-studded event. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

