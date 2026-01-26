Daddy Lumba's nephew, Miller Atakorah, said that his younger brother, Kofi Atakorah, had been unwell for several days and was treated for symptoms similar to malaria before his condition worsened

He said Kofi was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of January 24, but later died after struggling to breathe

Miller disclosed that Kofi left behind twin babies who are not yet two months old and that he personally sent his brother’s body to Ebenezer Mortuary in Kumasi

Miller Atakorah, nephew of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has finally spoken about the painful loss of his younger brother, Kofi Atakorah.

In an emotional account, Miller shared how the family watched Kofi’s condition worsen in the days leading up to his sudden death.

According to him, Kofi had been unwell for about three days.

During that time, he was taken to the hospital several times and later brought back home.

Miller said the symptoms appeared similar to malaria, which is common and often treatable, so there was hope that his brother would recover.

Everything changed in the early hours of January 24.

Miller Atakorah shared how his brother died

Miller said he was not at home when his mother called him with distress in her voice, telling him that Kofi’s condition had taken a turn for the worse.

By the time arrangements were made, Kofi was already struggling badly.

He was rushed to the hospital and placed on treatment immediately.

Miller recalled that his brother initially responded, giving the family a brief sense of relief.

Sadly, his breathing remained weak and unstable.

Moments later, Kofi passed away, leaving the family in pain.

What makes the loss even more heartbreaking is that Kofi had just become a father of twin babies.

The twins are not even two months old, and his wife is now left to raise them without him.

Miller also shared that he personally made arrangements to send his brother’s body to Ebenezer Mortuary in Kumasi.

He described that moment as one he will never forget.

As tributes continue to pour in, many Ghanaians have expressed deep sympathy for the family, describing Kofi’s passing as sudden, painful, and unfair.

Kofi Atakorah's last moment with Akosua Serwaa

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, recently returned to Ghana from Germany, a visit that many now look back on with heavy hearts.

Daddy Lumba’s nephew, who was also Faustina Fosu's son, was constantly around her during the visit. He walked beside her, spoke with her often, and appeared relaxed and happy in her presence.

Those who saw them together described a close bond, with the young man always attentive and cheerful.

He was also actively involved with the Team Legal Wives, moving freely among the group and interacting comfortably with supporters.

Nothing about his appearance at the time suggested that tragedy was close.

Kumchacha prophecy on Daddy Lumba's family resurfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha claimed in an Onua TV interview that he had disturbing dreams about Daddy Lumba’s family shortly after the late musician’s funeral.

The prophet alleged that Daddy Lumba spiritually appeared to him and expressed displeasure over the controversies surrounding his burial.

The prophecy has resurfaced following the reported death of Kofi, sparking mixed reactions and renewed debate among Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh