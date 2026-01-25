Daddy Lumba's nephew's widow shared that they slept and woke up together on the morning of his death, with no clear sign that tragedy was imminent

The wife of the late Kofi, nephew of the legendary Daddy Lumba, has broken down in tears as she narrated the heartbreaking events that led to her husband’s sudden death.

Daddy Lumba's nephew's widow opens up about the heartbreaking moments before his death.

Speaking with a heavy heart, she said nothing about that morning suggested it would be their last together.

According to her, they slept on the same bed and woke up together on the day Kofi passed away.

She recalled that he had been unwell for about three days, but his condition did not seem alarming.

He was weak and uncomfortable, yet he remained himself, calm and hopeful that he would soon feel better.

She explained that whenever Kofi ate during those days, he vomited the food. Despite that, he tried to stay strong.

At one point, he told her he wanted to sit outside to get some fresh air, believing it might ease how he was feeling.

She said she stayed with him outside and watched over him closely.

After some time, she decided to step inside briefly to get him water from the fridge. It was a short moment that would change her life forever.

Kofi Fosu collapsed and went unconscious

When she returned, Kofi was lying on the floor. She said her heart dropped instantly as she realised something was terribly wrong.

She screamed for help, and Kofi was rushed to the hospital as quickly as possible.

Sadly, all efforts to save him failed, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The widow’s emotional account has left many Ghanaians in awe, with people describing the incident as painful and difficult to comprehend.

It's been barely two months since Daddy Lumba was buried, and unfortunately, his nephew had to follow him.

Watch the TikTok video below:

As the family mourns this sudden loss, messages of sympathy and prayers continue to pour in, with many urging strength and comfort for Kofi’s wife during this devastating time.

Nation Blogger announces Daddy Lumba's nephew's passing

Speaking during a TikTok live session, Kamal Mohammed indicated that Faustina Fosu called to inform him of the unfortunate passing of her son, adding that she broke down in tears.

"She was crying so much when she called me to inform that her son, had passed on," he said.

The blogger clarified that it was not Miller, but Kofi, the dark-complexioned and taller of her sons. Miller Adu Atakora, the most popular of Daddy Lumba's nephews because of his striking resemblance to his uncle, is the first child of Lumba's younger sister.

Others on the live video sympathised with Faustina Fosu for her loss.

Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosu, reportedly loses her second son, Kofi.

Faustina Fosu's son confirmed dead

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Faustina Fosu, the younger sister of the late highlife music legend Daddy Lumba, has reportedly lost one of her sons, Kofi.

Kofi, the second-born of Faustina Fosu, is reported to have passed away in Kumasi, in the early hours of Saturday, January 24, 2026

The news of the passing of Faustina Fosu's second son was announced by content creator Kamal Mohammed a.k.a. Nation Blogger, who recently organised a fundraising campaign for Faustina Fosu, which yielded about GH₵10,000.

