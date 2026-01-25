Daddy Lumba’s late nephew, and the son of Faustina Fosu, was frequently seen around Akosua Serwaa during her recent visit to Ghana from Germany

He appeared cheerful and active at the time, making his later death after an illness in the early hours of January 24, 2026, deeply sad

Videos from the visit have resurfaced online and are now seen as some of his final public moments

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, recently returned to Ghana from Germany, a visit that many now look back on with heavy hearts.

At the time, it felt like a moment of reunion and support.

Today, it is remembered as one of the last periods Daddy Lumba’s nephew was seen publicly.

When Akosua Serwaa arrived, she was warmly received by her supporters, widely known as the Team Legal Wives.

They surrounded her with affection, followed her movements, and showed visible loyalty throughout her stay.

The atmosphere around her was lively, filled with conversations, laughter, and moments of reflection.

Moment of Kofi Fosu with Akosua Serwaa resurfaced

Daddy Lumba’s nephew, who was also Faustina Fosu's son, was constantly around her during the visit.

He walked beside her, spoke with her often, and appeared relaxed and happy in her presence.

Those who saw them together described a close bond, with the young man always attentive and cheerful.

He was also actively involved with the Team Legal Wives, moving freely among the group and interacting comfortably with supporters.

Nothing about his appearance at the time suggested that tragedy was close.

He looked healthy, full of life, and deeply engaged in the moments around him.

Sadly, Daddy Lumba’s nephew passed away in the early hours of January 24, 2026, after suffering from an illness.

The news came as a jaw-dropper to many, especially those who had seen him just weeks earlier during Akosua Serwaa’s visit.

Since his passing, photos and videos from that period have resurfaced online.

What once captured joy and togetherness is now being viewed as a final public memory of a young man whose life ended too soon.

As Ghanaians continue to mourn, messages of sympathy have poured in for Faustina Fosu, Akosua Serwaa, and the entire family, with many struggling to come to terms with how quickly everything changed.

Faustina Fosu performed rituals after son's death

Faustina Fosu sparked widespread reactions after a video surfaced online showing her calling on spiritual forces to reveal the cause of her son’s death.

Ernestina Fosuh’s younger sister appeared dressed in black, visibly shaken and speaking from a place of deep pain as she poured out her heartbreak.

In the emotional footage, she invoked spiritual justice and stated that whoever was responsible for her son’s death must confess within 40 days.

The Instagram video of the late Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosuh, cursing the person behind her son's death is below:

