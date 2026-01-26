Daddy Lumba built his Atimatim mansion in just three weeks after his mother’s death, so her body could be laid there before burial

The mansion was constructed out of grief and respect, not luxury, as a final honour to his late mother, Ama Saah

The resurfacing of the mansion online after his nephew's death has sparked emotional reactions, with many fans reflecting on the love and pain behind its construction

The late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba’s family mansion at Atimatim in Kumasi is trending again, and this time, it is not just about the size of the house but the emotional story behind it.

Daddy Lumba’s mansion, built in weeks for his mum, resurfaces after his nephew’s death. Image credit: Daddy Lumba (FACEBOOK), BNA TV (TIKTOK)

Source: TikTok

As photos and videos circulate online, many Ghanaians are being reminded of why the mansion was built and what it truly represents.

The late highlife legend reportedly put up the mansion in just three months after the death of his mother, Ama Saah.

At the time, Daddy Lumba was deeply heartbroken and determined to honour her in the best way he could.

Those close to the family have often shared that his decision was simple.

He wanted a proper home where his mother’s body could be laid before her final burial rites.

Construction moved at an unusual speed, driven by grief and urgency rather than luxury.

Within a short period, the mansion was completed so that his mother could be brought home and laid to rest with dignity.

For Daddy Lumba, it was not about showing wealth. It was about respect, tradition, and fulfilling his duty as a son.

The mansion went viral after his nephew died, and a family gathering at the residence began to circulate online.

Watch the TikTok video of the mansion below:

Located at Atimatim, a suburb of Kumasi, the mansion has since become one of the most talked-about properties linked to the musician.

Over the years, fans have described it as one of his most emotional projects, built at a time when music took a back seat to mourning.

Reactions to Lumba's mansion resurfacing

Now that the mansion has resurfaced online, many people are reacting with emotion.

Some admire the love behind the gesture, while others reflect on how pain can drive people to do extraordinary things.

To many fans, the Atimatim mansion is more than a building. It remains a silent reminder of a son’s grief and the final honour he gave to his mother.

Check out some comments below:

Kojo Afari commented:

"This house was built within 3 weeks, Atimatim Lumba Junction."

Philomena Osew commented:

"I was at Atimatim by then, the workers worked day and night"

Lil Dest commented:

It was built in 2004, but look at the house, RIP Daddy."

Oheneba Agyemang commented:

"When I see the house, I am even dumbfounded, Lumba, wherever you are, may God bless your soul."

nice8134 commented:

"The sad part is we outsiders love ❤️DL more than his blood."

Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosu, reportedly loses her second son, Kofi. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Facebook

Daddy Lumba's nephew confirmed dead

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosu, has reportedly lost one of her sons, Kofi Atakorah.

Kofi Atakorah, the second-born of Faustina Fosu, passed away in Kumasi, in the early hours of Saturday, January 24, 2026.

The news of the passing of Faustina Fosu's second son was announced by content creator Kamal Mohammed a.k.a. Nation Blogger, who recently organised a fundraising campaign for Faustina Fosu, which yielded about GH₵10,000.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh