Appiah Stadium had a hilarious interaction with Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams during their recent public encounter

In a video, the political commentator ignored the renowned preacher's fist bump and made an unusual request instead

Appiah Stadium's interaction with Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has triggered positive reactions on social media

Controversial NDC supporter Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has courted attention following his recent encounter with renowned Ghanaian spiritual leader Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

Appiah Stadium snubs Nicholas Duncan-Williams' fist bump and begs for his blessings during their public encounter.

Appiah Stadium recently travelled from his home in Kumasi to Accra for an event at the Jubilee House.

Many important dignitaries, including President John Dramani Mahama and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, were also present at the big event.

Appiah Stadium begs Duncan-Williams for blessings

After the event concluded at the Jubilee House, Appiah Stadium encountered Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams as he and his associate departed the Jubilee House.

Before the Archbishop boarded his vehicle, the controversial NDC supporter happily rushed to meet him and share a short conversation.

In a video shared by Appiah on her official TikTok page on Monday, January 26, 2026, Duncan-Williams attempted to give the political commentator a fist bump when he saw him approaching.

Appiah snubbed the fist bump and instead begged the renowned preacher to bless him. As he began to praise him, the archbishop jokingly urged him to visit him at his residence.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium begging Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams for spiritual blessings is below:

Appiah Stadium apologises over water-pouring video

Appiah Stadium's encounter with Duncan-Williams comes days after he apologised over the video of him pouring water on a commercial driver in public on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

In a video shared on his TikTok page on Tuesday, January 6, 2025, the NDC supporters recounted the events that led to the unfortunate public incident.

The staunch NDC supporter, who was present for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's visit to the Ghana Police Service headquarters in Accra, explained that he was in a convoy with the Dwease MCE's convoy when the driver of a commercial vehicle hurled insults at them.

Appiah Stadium shares his harrowing experience after surviving a car accident in Obuasi.

He noted that the driver made the unsavoury remarks after he saw them in traffic while they were en route to Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church service event on December 31, 2025.

Appiah stated that a female fan, on whom he was accused of pouring the water, was sitting in the commercial car and criticised the actions of her driver.

He denied the allegations of spilling the water on the female fan and not the driver.

Appiah knelt and appealed to Ghanaians for forgiveness for the unfortunate incident over his behaviour during the heated moment.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium speaking about the water-pouring incident is below:

Reactions to Appiah Satadium begging Duncan-Williams

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Stephen Ofori commented:

"Eii Appiah. The grace you carry is heavy o."

Genesis wrote:

"I like Appiah Stadium because he’s networking for his future generations."

Commander_1_gh said:

"Appiah did something significant here. He requested a blessing rather than a handshake. No time to waste oo 😂God bless you, Mr Appiah 🥰."

Pro Daniel O. Frimpong (PAADAN) wrote:

"When a father brings his hand for a handshake, bring your head for blessings. Hon. Appiah Stadium, you are deep."

Appiah Stadium recounts 2024 car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium recounted a car accident he experienced on December 4, 2024.

The political commentator shared a video of the accident scene and expressed his gratitude to God for surviving the near-death experience.

Appiah Stadium's post about his past accident triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

