Appiah Stadium has broken silence days after he was filmed spilling water on an individual during traffic in public

In a video, the staunch NDC supporter narrated the heated exchanges between himself and the individual during their encounter

Appiah Stadium also made an emotional appeal to Ghanaians as he expressed remorse over his role in the unfortunate outburst

Controversial NDC supporter Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has broken his silence after a video of him pouring water on an individual in public surfaced on social media on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Appiah Stadium apologises to Ghana over water-spilling incident with commercial driver. Photo source: @appiah.stadium

Source: TikTok

In a video that went viral on social media, Appiah, who is regularly known for his comedic utterances in public, got angry at a fellow driver who was reportedly disrespectful to him on the streets in the evening.

He stopped and questioned the driver about where he came from and why he possibly was not driving well.

The other driver responded to the question, but the response did not go down well with Appiah, who took out the bottle of water and spilled it on the driver who was in the opposite lane.

The controversial political commentator ignored the passengers in the other car, who were happy to see him and were pleading with him not to mind the driver, who spilled the water.

The X video of Appiah Stadium angrily pouring water on the driver in public is below:

Appiah Stadium addresses water-pouring incident

In a video shared on his TikTok page on Tuesday, January 6, 2025, Appiah Stadium recounted the events that led to the unfortunate public incident.

The staunch NDC supporter, who was present for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's visit to the Ghana Police Service headquarters in Accra, explained that he was in a convoy with the Dwease MCE's convoy when the driver of a commercial vehicle hurled insults at them.

He noted that the driver made the unsavoury remarks after he saw them in traffic while they were en route to Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church service event on December 31, 2025.

Appiah Stadium leads Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's convoy on foot during his visit to the police headquarters on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Photo source: @the1957news

Source: TikTok

Appiah stated that a female fan, on whom he was accused of pouring the water, was sitting in the commercial car and criticised the actions of her driver. He denied the allegations of spilling the water on the female fan and not the driver.

Appiah knelt down and appealed to Ghanaians for forgiveness for the unfortunate incident over his behaviour during the heated moment.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium speaking about the water-pouring incident is below:

Appiah's remarks on water-pouring video stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

SethDansoAbekah56 commented:

"May God bless you for accepting your mistake."

Nguyen Viet Lan said:

"He didn’t throw any water on the girl. It was the driver who was misbehaving."

Nana Amoako Ogyampa wrote:

"Maturity indeed. Thank God for your life."

Appiah follows Otumfuo's convoy to police headquarters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah followed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's convoy during the Asantehene's visit to the police headquarters on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

In a video, the NDC supporter held the Ashanti Kingdom flag as he walked barefooted to usher the convoy into the premises.

Appiah Stadium showered Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with appellations as he and his subjects graced the event.

