Popular Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, has stirred concern on social media after speaking up about surviving a scary accident.

Appiah Stadium shares his harrowing experience after surviving a car accident in Obuasi. Image credit: appiah.stadium

Source: TikTok

On January 25, 2026, Appiah Stadium took to his TikTok account to share a harrowing account of his experience as a car crash survivor.

The political commentator and hypeman said the accident occurred on December 4, 2024, three days before the 2024 general elections.

Appiah Stadium shared a video highlighting the state of his car after the crash, showing it completely wrecked as it lay at rest off the road in a bush.

"People don't understand what I go through behind closed doors or camera. I had this accident on Obuasi road three days to the 2024 General election. God has been good to Appiah Stadium," he wrote.

The TikTok video with details of Appiah Stadium’s accident is below.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium’s accident

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video of Appiah Stadium being involved in an accident.

Rafiiu Inusah said:

"Nana Addo God be that."

Victory ✌ wrote:

"We thank God for your life."

TMM🙏JM commented:

"Wow, God is great."

THIAGO_PAPA said:

"We thank God for your life 🙏🙏🙏."

spiritualcommissioner275

"I am with you 🙏🦅🦅🦅."

Samuel Asare commented:

"God, please protect us."

Appiah Stadium leads Otumfuo’s convoy on foot

The video of Appiah Stadium opening up about his accident occurred weeks after he last grabbed headlines for leading a convoy on foot.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited the Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service at Ridge on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, to discuss several policy issues involving the service and the Asante state.

The visit was seen as a confirmation of the Asantehene’s confidence in the leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohunu.

A group of police officers and other dignitaries gathered at the venue to await the Asantehene, who arrived in a convoy of cars.

In a moment that stirred reactions online, Appiah Stadium ran out from the crowd and got in front of the Asantehene’s convoy.

Holding the flag of the Ashanti Kingdom, he showered praises and appellations on the king as he led the convoy on foot to its destination.

The TikTok video is below.

Appiah Stadium causes a stir as he leads the Asantehene's convoy on foot at the Police Headquarters in Accra on January 6, 2026. Image credit: @the1957news

Source: TikTok

Appiah Stadium angrily spills water on driver

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium poured water on a driver following a confrontation on the street.

In a video, he exchanged words with the driver and eventually spilt a bottle of water on him.

Appiah Stadium later apologised for the incident, knelt and appealed to Ghanaians for his behaviour during the heated moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh