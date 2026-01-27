A Nigerian TikTok content creator has lauded Ghanaians for the remarkable reception given to American YouTuber IShowSpeed

He said he was particularly impressed with how Ghanaians used the opportunity to promote the country as a tourism destination

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to the comments made by the content creator on TikTok

A Nigeria-based content creator on TikTok, Omo Baba, has applauded Ghanaians for the impressive reception given to American streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed.

Omo Baba openly praised the Ghanaian streaming community for lining up an impressive list of activities to welcome the famous streamer and rapper.

Nigerian content creator, Omo Baba has praised Ghanaians for an impressive welcome package for American YouTuber IShowSpeed. Photo credit: fabsky98/TikTok

According to him, he had considered the reception given to IShowSpeed in Kenya to be the finest until he saw what Ghanaians offered. He added that he was swept off his feet.

His comments come as a positive note to Ghanaians, considering the friendly rivalry that exists between the two countries. Speaking in a TikTok video that has received more than 56,000 impressions and thousands of engagements he said:

"Kenyans were topping the chat but after watching the way Ghana received IShowSpeed, I have to confess as a Nigerian, Ghana is topping the chat."

He noted that he was mesmerised by the multiple cultural events organised as part of the welcome package. He added that he was embarrassed to compare the reception organised for IShowSpeed in Nigeria to the meticulously planned welcome he received in Ghana. He said:

"As a Nigerian, I am embarrassed. The only thing I could see in IShowSpeed stream in Nigeria was begging. Show me love! Give me money!"

Omo Baba believes Ghanaians took advantage of IShowSpeed's visit to popularize the country to the world as a tourism destination. Photo credit: fabsky98/TikTok

"Watching Ghana's stream of IShowSpeed gives me so much joy. As a Nigerian, I have a banter with Ghanaians but after watching the beautiful display of art, craft and tourism in the country was absolutely perfect"

Popular American YouTuber and streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, visited Nigeria and Ghana as part of his tour of 20 African countries, themed ‘Speed Does Africa’.

On his visit to Ghana, he was received and taken interesting tourism destination and treated to some sumptuous Ghanaian cuisine.

TikToker's comments on IShowSpeed in Ghana sparks reactions

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to comments made by the Nigerian content creator over the impresssive reception given to IShowSpeed when he visited Ghana. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

belshagy_speaks commented:

"I am a Nigerian but I am proud of how Ghana represented West Africa, honestly."

tshepomarametsi71 noted:

"As a South African, I thank Ghana and Kenya for showing IShowSpeed Africa's culture."

Freedom said:

"Ghana represented African culture and Nigeria showed the darker part of Africa."

Cassy opined:

"I am not happy because he wasn't taken to the Cape Coast Castle and the Safari. Ghana is a big tourism destination."

Maa Agyemang commented:

"You people should leave Nigerians alone. We are who we are. We are not the only villagers in the world."

Mr Fantastic said:

"My next tourism stop is Ghana!"

Woman shames elites for hijacking IShowSpeed's livestream

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a tourist shared her observation of American YouTuber IShowSpeed's visit to Ghana.

According to her, if the livestream event had not been hijacked by a few people in high places, it would have been an amazing event with far-reaching impact.

She explained that livestream events were dynamic and fast-paced, hence did not require the usual protocols followed during formal events.

