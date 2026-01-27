Award-winning American YouTuber and online streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, is set to receive major recognition following his visit to Ghana on Monday, January 26, 2026.

IShowSpeed Africa Tour 2026: American Streamer Set to Receive Ghanaian Passport After Visit

The renowned streamer landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana on Sunday, January 25, 2026, as part of his 28-day Africa tour.

IShowSpeed's tour aimed to showcase Africa's culture, talent, and natural beauty to the rest of the world for many days through his livestream.

During his visit, he engaged in several activities in Ghana, including a Supercar Spectacle event, held by businessman Ibrahim Mahama's son Ibrahim Mahama Jnr and Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son Jaiden Osei at the Black Star Square on Monday, January 26, 2026.

IShowSpeed to receive Ghanaian passport

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that his ministry had approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed following his visit.

He noted that the ministry arrived at the decision following discussions with renowned YouTuber Wode Maya and other stakeholders.

"@wode_maya following our discussions and subsequent confirmation of the irrefutable ties of IShowSpeed to Ghana, I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed."

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also applauded tourism ambassador Wode Maya for his immense contribution to the promotion of Ghana and the African continent.

"Keep making our great nation Ghana, and our beloved African continent proud. Ghana celebrates you both — you remain our worthy ambassadors, and we are ever so delighted to have granted you a diplomatic passport last year. For God, country & continent."

IShowSpeed eats raw shea butter in Ghana

During his tour in Ghana, streamer IShowSpeed once again sent fans into fits of laughter after trying raw shea butter for the first time. The natural product, which is rich in nutrients, is a household staple in Ghana—especially for skincare and hair care.

Miss Malaika Queen Hamamat Montia, who welcomed the YouTuber to her African skincare shop, was the one who first offered him the raw shea butter.

Trusting her judgment, IShowSpeed took a bite in a now-viral video, only to look instantly confused and shocked by the taste.

People around him burst into laughter at his dramatic facial expressions and blunt remarks, while online viewers couldn’t get enough of the hilarious moment.

Reactions to IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport issuance

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Tino De Farmer commented:

"The person get USA passport. What can the Ghana Passport do for him that the USA can't?"

Osei Eben said:

"If not for anything sef, the coming of IShowSpeed has made me know that we have a place called The Shear Butter Museum in Ghana."

Isaac Issah Gyani wrote:

"A 38.2 press conference will be held very soon against this."

