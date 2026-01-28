Davido could not contain his excitement after watching IShowSpeed's live soothing massage experience in Ghana

The Nigerian musician publicly expressed his desire for the same service in a viral post, which sparked debate online

Social media users also commended the team behind IShowSpeed's adventurous trip to Ghana during his tour of Africa

Nigerian music star and global sensation Davido has joined a growing list of celebrities who have praised Ghana for its warm hospitality.

The Assurance hit-maker sparked laughter online after reacting to videos of American streamer IShowSpeed being pampered by beautiful Ghanaian women during his visit to the country.

IShowSpeed enjoys relaxing massage in Ghana

Streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, experienced one of the most refreshing massages of his African tour while in Ghana on January 26, 2026.

During a live stream, the 21-year-old American was seen shirtless in black shorts as he relaxed during a massage session at the scenic Asenema Waterfall in Akropong.

The Ghanaian women who attended to him were dressed in elegant, colourful African print outfits, proudly showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage during the livestream.

Although the session was brief, they ensured streamer IShowSpeed felt relaxed and comfortable ahead of his busy schedule in Ghana.

To complete the traditional experience, some of the women gently fanned him with large plantain leaves, creating a calm, homely atmosphere that delighted viewers online.

IShowSpeed: Davido wants Ghana massage experience

Clearly impressed, Nigerian musician Davido jokingly asked his wife, Chioma, for permission to travel to Ghana and enjoy the same massage experience.

The billionaire singer’s humorous comment quickly went viral, with many social media users praising the organisers of IShowSpeed’s visit for their excellent planning and execution.

Tagging his wife in the post, Davido wrote:

"@thechefchi oh boy my darling wife pls permit me, this nah Ghana."

Reactions to full bookings for IShowSpeed spa

Some social media users have reacted to Davido's post about IShowSpeed's massage in Ghana, which has contributed to Miss Malaika queen Hamamat's shea butter spa's worldwide publicity. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Muniru Anes stated:

"Every man deserves 10 ladies not only speed."

Topway News Network commented:

"The only cosmetic I dey use for my body...you wan make dem increase the price?"

Onyenanu Chidinma Juliet stated:

"Abeg Shea na for only men? I deh ask oooo."

Nagcity Mottors stated:

"Imagine if it were Cardi B or Rihhana that was massaged by 10 men in Ghana."

Woods Tetteh Zeng stated:

"The big men will use all our taxes for massage now."

Eunice Akua Brifaa stated:

"Very smart marketing strategy she employed like that oo, if not yesterday I didn’t know such exist oo."

Djimasbé Roméo stated:

"Some of us we go plan for 2027 so we no shake at all!"

Wonda stated:

"Which date did Davido book?."

Keborn Singh stated:

"I guess everyone is booking the speed special."

Simon Obinna stated:

"Who no Sabi that Lady that year for street is different from who doesn't know that man for our street. The same sentence with different meanings."

Farida Mahama meets IShowSpeed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama surprised fans after she was spotted quietly stepping out to meet IShowSpeed at the Black Star Square.

The unexpected moment quickly went viral when they saw the standing of President John Dramani Mahama and his children among major global influencers.

