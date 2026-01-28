Controversial Ghanaian Bishop Daniel Kissi Bonegas has caught public attention after 'exposing' his fellow Men of God

The preacher laid bare some of the unethical tactics employed by doom prophets to make sure their predictions materialise

His exposè has generated massive reactions from Ghanaians, with some believing him while others remained sceptical

The founder and leader of Great Fire Pentecostal International Ministry, Daniel Kwame Kissi Bonegas, widely known as Bishop Bonegas, has triggered massive reactions after exposing tricks allegedly used by pastors in Ghana to prop up their fame using doom prophecies.

For years now, Ghana has been grappling with the societal issue of preachers seeking to popularise their ministries by releasing doom prophecies, including some that have been deemed insensitive and outrightly malicious.

Instructively, the prophecies dropped by these pastors typically revolve around prominent people. The "Men of God" ironically tend to be strategic, dropping their predictions just about when important events are about to happen.

While some of these prophecies come to pass, others don't.

Many Ghanaians have, over the years, argued that the pastors may be privy to privileged information which they then package and sell to Ghanaians as prophecies.

Some of these so-called doom prophecies spark fear and panic among Ghanaians, and on rare occasions have necessitated intervention from police to quell matters.

For instance, before the night of December 31, 2021, the then Director of Public Affairs in the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Alexander Obeng dropped a statement, cautioning these men of God.

"As the year 2021 draws to a close, the Ghana Police Service wishes to draw the attention of Ghanaians, especially religious groups, to the fact that whereas we have the right to religion, freedom of worship and free speech, all of these rights are subject to the respect for the rights and freedoms of others according to our laws," he indicated.

Bishop Bonegas exposes doom prophets

While Ghanaians continue to criticise these doom prophets, a Man of God has dropped a bombshell, exposing what many people have suspected for a very long time.

Bishop Bonegas disclosed in a recent video that while his colleagues tend to claim having "received visions from God" while making their prophecies, that tends not to be the case.

He claimed most of them make calculated guesses on matters of key interest to Ghanaians.

According to Bishop Bonegas, some of these doom prophets are willing to go to extremes to boost their credibility.

"I am also a man of God, and I know what I'm talking about," he indicated.

While making his remarks, he further claimed that these men of God sometimes hire people to act. A classic example of this is people rolling on the church podium to "demonstrate they have been healed" by a Man of God.

Bishop Bonegas' exposè about pastors sparks reactions

Manuel wrote:

"You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free."

Sky Power wrote:

"Prof, you are making too much sense."

Timothy wrote:

"Thanks for speaking the truth ."

Leslie Neequaye wrote:

"Pastor, please God bless you for saying the hard truth."

Isaac Boateng Addo wrote:

"Wisdom is speaking. That's the gospel truth."

Bishop Bonegas calls out "stingy congregants"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Bonegas caused a stir online after the Man of God dismissed critics lambasting preachers with a tendency to ask their congregants to fork out more than they would generally be willing to give in church.

Bishop Bonegas gave several reasons why preachers are entitled to squeeze as much as they can from their church members.

