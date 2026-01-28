One of Ghana's prominent men of God, Prophet Roja, has stormed the internet with a prophecy for market women

He further gave sellers advice on what to do to be on the safer side should his doom prediction materialise as stated

The popular pastor's video has since gone viral, triggering massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The Ghanaian preacher, Samuel Henry, widely known as Prophet Roja, has taken to his official TikTok page to drop a prophecy for Ghanaian sellers.

Prophet Roja's doom prophecy for market women

Speaking in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh that has gone viral, Prophet Roja predicted that there may be fire outbreaks in some main markets in Ghana.

According to him, the unforeseen incident will cause major financial loss to these sellers.

Roja further advised them to divide their products into two: they should keep one part at home and take the other to the market, so that should the unexpected happen, they will not lose everything.

Devastating fire outbreaks in Ghana's markets

From the beginning of 2025 through to early 2026, Ghana has experienced numerous fire outbreaks at its selling and buying centres, causing financial losses to citizens and the country at large.

In 2025, the year began with a fire outbreak in Ghana's secondhand clothing market Kantamanto, destroying a large part of the market. It extended to the Adum market and further to the Tema Community 1 market.

Also in October that same year, a fire broke out overnight at Dodowa market, affecting a major area before the firefighters brought the situation under control.

Although 2026 is still young, Ghana has reported about three cases. This includes Sofoline, Anwona, and Madina markets.

Aside from the market cases, reports from the Ghana Fire Service indicate that over 5,500 fire incidents were recorded nationwide from January 2025 to November 2025.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Roja making the prediction below:

Roja's prediction about markets sparks reactions

Ghanaians have reacted massively to the prophecy released by Prophet Roja. Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Verti wrote:

"They just burn sofoline market today."

Ohemaa Abigail wrote:

"The nations prophet has spoken."

Big PJ's wrote :

"The mouth of God has spoken through His vessel."

Quophi Kutin wrote:

"So God didn’t mention the name of the people who are doing that so that they will be arrested."

Lord King Tromoshie wrote:

"It has come to pass ooo. Kumasi market got burnt yesterday oo."

Akosua Mary wrote:

"I am sure people are behind this market-burning thing. I pray they are caught."

Minace wrote:

" Eii, they need to pay attention, we are tired of this issue."

Below is the TikTok video of Prophet Roja speaking about Mahama's third term:

Prophet Roja prophesies third term for Mahama

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Roja predicted a third term for Ghana's current president, John Dramani Mahama.

Despite the president claiming otherwise, the seer disclosed that behind-the-scenes discussions were going on to maintain Mahama in 2028.

Roja further advised potential candidates to put their plans on hold, explaining that Mahama's influence would prevail.

